Uncapped O'Sullivan gets Ireland call-up for Autumn Nations Cup clash with Georgia

Ulster's uncapped prop Eric O'Sullivan has earned his first call-up to the Ireland squad ahead of Sunday's Autumn Nations Cup clash against Georgia.

With Ed Byrne struggling with a calf injury, O'Sullivan has linked up with the squad and could be in line for his international debut this weekend.

The 24-year Dubliner has enjoyed a strong start to the season with Ulster, who have won all seven of their PRO14 games thus far.

John Ryan is also struggling with a knock but is expected to train fully this week.

Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw will continue their respective rehab programmes at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre.

Georgia travel to Dublin having lost each of their two Autumn Nations Cup fixtures without scoring a point.

Online Editors