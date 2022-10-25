Ulster contingent being monitored as they link up with Ireland squad for November series

The Ireland rugby squad assembled in Carton House in Kildare on Monday evening, beginning preparations for the upcoming Bank of Ireland Nations Series on Tuesday at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre in west Dublin.

The Ulster contingent of Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Rob Herring, Michael Lowry, Stuart McCloskey, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney and Kieran Treadwell has returned from South Africa. They will be managed over the coming days following the recent gastro issues experienced by the Ulster squad.

Joey Carbery (shoulder) will train fully this week while Ciaran Frawley (shoulder) will be managed across the week. The following players will be reintegrated to training this week Tadhg Beirne (adductor), Jamison Gibson Park (hamstring), Hugo Keenan (abdomen), Jacob Stockdale (ankle), Calvin Nash (dead leg).

Both Tadhg Furlong (ankle) and Peter O’Mahony (neck) will complete their rehab programmes and train later this week. Craig Casey (groin) and Josh van der Flier (ankle) will continue their rehab this week.

Players named in the ‘A’ panel for the game against the All Blacks XV at the RDS on Friday 4 November, will remain with their provinces this week to play in the round 7 of the URC.