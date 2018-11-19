Tony Ward: 'Schmidt's method and traditional Irish madness proving to be the perfect mixture'

Let's cut to the chase. When news came through on Friday that Dan Leavy had been ruled out, momentum shifted for me from green to black. It wasn't that I under-rated Josh van der Flier - anything but - however the raw mongrel that is Leavy at the breakdown, with that more compact build, seemed to open greater possibilities for turnovers that are essential if you want to compete with New Zealand.

Let's cut to the chase. When news came through on Friday that Dan Leavy had been ruled out, momentum shifted for me from green to black. It wasn't that I under-rated Josh van der Flier - anything but - however the raw mongrel that is Leavy at the breakdown, with that more compact build, seemed to open greater possibilities for turnovers that are essential if you want to compete with New Zealand.

How delighted am I to have read it so wrong. Van der Flier was nothing short of sensational, marrying mobility with physicality and nuisance at the breakdown. But he was not alone in raising his game on Saturday. Indeed quite how Donal Lenihan, the one charged with the responsibility, managed to pick a man of the match was an achievement in itself. To a man, every Irish player was superb but like Lenihan if I had to single out any one sector for special mention, it would have to be the back-row.