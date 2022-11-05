Time to shed ‘softies’ tag - why Ireland must stand up to Springboks and prove Erasmus wrong

Earlier this week, at the Springboks’ Dublin base, Rassie Erasmus was coming towards the end of a routine press conference when his face turned a little paler as the inevitable question was eventually put to him.

“The ‘soft’ thing, I knew that one was coming,” he sighed, as if to say ‘here we go again.’

They say an elephant never forgets, but neither do the Irish, especially when our character is called into question.

So, Ireland remembers, even if three years have passed since Erasmus declared, ahead of South Africa’s World Cup semi-final meeting with Wales, that: “They are not softies. They’re not like Ireland. They are tough f***ers.”

It was heat-of-the-moment stuff from a man renowned as being one of the best motivators in the game, yet as soon as it was captured in the brilliant ‘Chasing The Sun’ documentary, it was always going to cause ripples on these shores.

Considering that, by the time Erasmus made the remark, Ireland were already back home having been unceremoniously dumped out of yet another quarter-final by the All Blacks, perhaps the South African director of rugby had a point, – yet there is no doubt that his comments stung.

​Erasmus dealt with the fallout from those comments during an interview with independent.ie last year, when he claimed that his words had been misconstrued, but that didn’t stop the hot topic coming up again on Wednesday.

“I didn’t particularly think that team had a very hard edge to be honest with you,” Erasmus explained.

“I thought technically, and you can ask the players over a beer at the bar when you get the chance, what I was trying to explain but I know people will think it’s covering up. I thought the technicality they used to play with was their major thing that one had to counter.

“It wasn’t maybe robustness and in your face, that kind of play, it was that these guys will outsmart you. That’s the way they played, but obviously I wouldn’t say that about the current team, they are where they are (top of the rankings).

“And maybe they thought when they gave us 38-3 (defeat in the previous meeting in 2017) we didn’t have a physical edge or that we were soft. Things change quickly.”

In truth, it’s difficult to argue with Erasmus’s assessment. As he acknowledged that this Ireland team is a different proposition under Andy Farrell, the former Munster boss was reluctant to criticise the undoubted excellent work that Joe Schmidt had done, but he nevertheless made his feelings clear.

“I think this team has got a physical edge on them,” Erasmus continued.

“I think this team has got a tactical edge on them. I think this team is confident.

“Andy has built up something that, and I say it, I’m big friends with Joe and it’s going to sound bad, but Joe had this technical knowledge which you just know these guys are always going to confuse you and they know their role specifically. I just think this team, apart from the technicalities, has got a real good physical edge on them as well.”

As soon as Farrell replaced Schmidt in the top job following the 2019 World Cup, he immediately set out to repair Ireland’s reputation when it came to the physicality stakes.

CJ Stander was one of the first Ireland players to hit back at Erasmus for his ‘softies’ jibe.

“That is a big statement to make. He put it out there so, you know, that’s his prerogative. That’s what he thought of us. It is not going to be easy to change his view. We will get them at some stage,” he said.

Unfortunately for Stander, he never got that chance to set the record straight before he retired, but with the ex-Munster and Ireland No 8 due at the Aviva Stadium this evening, you can be sure he would love nothing more than to be out on the pitch proving a point.

Instead, that responsibility falls on a group of players who have already earned new-found respect by winning a series against the All Blacks in New Zealand.

For all that that was a stunning success, taking on this fearsome Springboks outfit remains a monumental challenge

Eben Etzebeth, widely regarded as the biggest enforcer in world rugby, sat alongside Erasmus as he backtracked on his comments, and while the outstanding Sharks lock was never likely to throw a verbal grenade, he opted to echo his boss’s charm offensive when asked if he believed this Ireland side has more of an edge about them.

“Yeah, they got a serious win in New Zealand, which is not an easy thing to do,” Etzebeth said. “They are ranked No 1 in the world currently, so it’s going to be a great Test match for us, but also because we’re playing in the World Cup next year.”

As a two-time winner of rugby league’s Man of Steel award, Farrell was never going to oversee a team that was perceived to be ‘soft’, which is why he and his fellow coaches devised an intelligent game-plan built around speed in order to play to the players’ strengths.

Earlier this year in Paris, however, Farrell admitted that his side had reverted to type and fell into the trap laid by France, who unsurprisingly came out on top in the collisions.

The Boks will look to do something similar tonight, which is why this is a major test of Ireland’s progress, as much as their resolve.

​We put Erasmus’s change of perception to Farrell, and this is what the Ireland head coach had to say in response: “I think sometimes the whole beating of the chest has an adverse effect, certainly on how we want to play the game.

“As I have said before, you have to earn the right to be physical and how you play the game and if you are just straight up and down, then the nature of the size of our side is completely different to the South African one, so we have to adapt and play a different game in that regard.

“So, I think we are a physical side because we are adapting as far as our decision-making is concerned.

“And from my point of view if your decision-making is good then you have a chance to be able to compete physically.

“It is something that we work hard on every week and hopefully we can make some good decisions and get some good outcomes on the back of that.”

There is a strong sense that since the Six Nations defeat to France last February, Ireland’s game-plan has evolved to such an extent that they can avoid the same pitfalls.

It was good enough to get the better of the All Blacks in their own back-yard, which Farrell had described as the “ultimate test”, but taking on the world champions will provide another gauge of where Ireland stand less than a year out from the World Cup.

A clash for the ages beckons. Time to shed the ‘softies’ tag once and for all.