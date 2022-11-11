The end is looming for Wales stalwart Alun Wyn Jones

Is this the end for the record-breaking and storied international career of Alun Wyn Jones? That is the rampant speculation in Wales after the 37-year-old was dropped from the match-day squad for tomorrow’s collision against Argentina.

In normal circumstances the switching of Louis Rees-Zammit to full-back – with the 21-year-old having made one appearance for Gloucester in the No 15 jersey – would be the headline news.

Yet such is the standing of the mighty Osprey lock that the sense this could be it after a 17-year odyssey in the red shirt will cause reverberations across the valleys. There will obviously be semantic arguments about Wayne Pivac’s selection, with insiders pointing to Jones being left out in the Warren Gatland era, when either rested or punished for disciplinary infractions.

However, the fact is that he was captain in Wales’s last Six Nations encounter in March – an embarrassing home defeat to Italy – was on the bench in the three Tests in South Africa in the summer and has now been jettisoned from the 23. The speculation is unavoidable, particularly after the humbling events of last Saturday.

​Jones extended his world record for caps when making his 154th appearance coming on in the latest shellacking (55-23) to the All Blacks, and such was his inability to have an effect that another global union superstar with longevity as his middle name felt obliged to head to Twitter to plead for him to hang up his boots.

“Alun Wyn Jones (it’s) about time to retire,” Tendai Mtawarira, the former South African prop, posted. “A good dancer knows when to leave the dance floor. I am sure there is a young Welsh lock waiting for his turn in that jersey.”

Pivac was predictably coy about Jones’s future at the team announcement yesterday, although it was hardly an unequivocal endorsement to the talisman.

“We speak to all the players on a regular basis,” the Kiwi said.

“We set goals for the season and Al is no different. Each player is reviewed and we’ll talk on goals. We have a great relationship. It’s a goal for everybody to get to the World Cup. Each player will have steps to take.”

Yet after being accused by at least one former Welsh international of “disrespect” for his social media endorsement, Mtawarira will be feeling vindicated by the introduction of 21-year-old Ben Carter at Jones’s expense.

Pivac, himself, cannot help but enthuse about the Gwent product. “He’s a fabulous player,” he has previously said. “He’s shown he’s got a very big future in the game. When you look at long-term replacements for Alun Wyn, I think he’s shown all the credentials.”

