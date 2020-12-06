| -2.5°C Dublin

The Breakdown: The more O'Mahony is doubted, the more he bounces back and proves why he is so valued

Peter O'Mahony and Conor Murray of Ireland celebrate a Keith Earls try during the Autumn Nations Cup win over Scotland. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Peter O'Mahony and Conor Murray of Ireland celebrate a Keith Earls try during the Autumn Nations Cup win over Scotland. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Cian Tracey

FOR a man who is in the final few months of a lucrative central contract, Peter O’Mahony certainly picked a good time to deliver one of his best performances for Ireland.

By the time Ireland begin their Six Nations campaign in Cardiff on February 7, O’Mahony will hope to have already sat down with the IRFU and sorted out his future.

Those negotiations remain on hold for now, as is the case with every other out-of-contract Irish player, but whenever O’Mahony does eventually open discussions, his hand will have been strengthened considerably by his impressive form, which culminated in an outstanding display in Saturday’s win over Scotland.

