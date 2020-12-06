The Breakdown: The more O'Mahony is doubted, the more he bounces back and proves why he is so valued

FOR a man who is in the final few months of a lucrative central contract, Peter O’Mahony certainly picked a good time to deliver one of his best performances for Ireland.

By the time Ireland begin their Six Nations campaign in Cardiff on February 7, O’Mahony will hope to have already sat down with the IRFU and sorted out his future.

Those negotiations remain on hold for now, as is the case with every other out-of-contract Irish player, but whenever O’Mahony does eventually open discussions, his hand will have been strengthened considerably by his impressive form, which culminated in an outstanding display in Saturday’s win over Scotland.

There are always players who divide opinion, depending on a supporter’s provincial standpoint, and in recent years, O’Mahony has arguably done so more than anyone else.

In Munster, the Cork man is revered amongst his own, and is very rarely questioned in his role as the spiritual leader and captain of his home province.

Ireland fans from other provinces have been less forgiving, yet it is worth remembering that O’Mahony has invariably got picked in the big games for a reason.

Immense

A key man under Joe Schmidt, O’Mahony’s defining game came in 2018 when he was immense in the win over the All Blacks in Dublin.

A year later in Japan, Ireland couldn’t repeat their heroics when it mattered most, but O’Mahony was one of Ireland’s better performers in that bitterly disappointing quarter-final defeat.

When Andy Farrell took over from Schmidt, there was an immediate sense that a changing of the guard was taking place when the new Ireland boss left O’Mahony on the bench for his first game in charge.

The emergence of Caelan Doris, who was also excellent at the weekend, has been one of the major high points in Farrell’s maiden year in charge, and the No 8 is now one of the first names on the team sheet.

Just when it looked as though O’Mahony would have to get used to more of a bit-part squad role, he has reinvented himself as an openside, so much so that he is likely to be the first-choice No 7 when the Six Nations kicks off in two months to the day.

Dan Leavy will have something to say about that, and if he can continue on his current trajectory, then the Leinster man is an obvious contender. There will be plenty of games in which Farrell can opt for more of a ‘horses for courses’ selection, but against the better teams, O’Mahony and Leavy bring a much-needed, hard-nosed edge. That hasn’t always been the case and while he has gone missing in some games, so too have plenty of other Irish players, yet they haven’t come in for anything like the same criticism that has often been aimed at O’Mahony.

At 31, he is in the prime of his career, which he will be keen to point out to the IRFU as he looks to stay on a central contract rather than drop to a provincial deal that would be worth considerably less.

Then there is the lure of playing abroad, but for someone who puts his body through serious punishment, O’Mahony will be mindful of how well he is looked after in Munster and Ireland.

He came full circle on Saturday as he started and finished his year in green with an important performance in a win over Scotland.

Back in February, O’Mahony was sprung from the bench early on when Doris was forced off a few minutes into his Ireland debut. Farrell can reflect on his decision to drop O’Mahony for that game as a big decision, which really paid off.

The challenge for him now is to prove that he can bring the same kind of physicality and aggression against the likes of France and England.

Torrid

O’Mahony gave Scotland a torrid time at the weekend, as he popped up all over the pitch to have a say in many of the game’s defining moments.

Ireland have been looking to play in a 1-3-2-2 attacking shape under Mike Catt, which is essentially designed to get the ball wide and utilise the space. O’Mahony has often found himself in the second pod of ‘2’ and he has showcased his array of skills in the wider channels.

Although a first-half grubber kick for Keith Earls went into touch, it was the right idea, having identified the space in behind the Scottish defence.

Later on, O’Mahony put Earls over in the corner before he was denied a try of his own in the opposite corner as his foot just brushed the touchline. Although his frustration was visible, it was another sign of his desire to expand his skill-set.

Schmidt used to describe O’Mahony as a “big-moments player”, which is a good way of summing up his 10-year professional career.

Although many supporters have written him off him along the way, it is perhaps better to judge O’Mahony from the esteem in which he was held by the likes of Schmidt, Rassie Erasmus, Warren Gatland, who chose him as a Lions Test captain, and now Farrell.

O’Mahony has always been at his best when his back is against the wall because the more he is doubted, the more he bounces back and proves why he is so valued.

1: Ireland set the tone from as early as the opening minute as Peter O’Mahony and Johnny Sexton combine for a superb double hit on Fraser Brown, who has the ball ripped from his grasp. Note O’Mahony’s body position here as he plants his left foot forward to provide himself with a solid base, which then allows him to use upper body strength to get around Sexton and force the turnover.

2: O’Mahony’s huge carry (again note his body position) which flattened Ali Price, proved to be a real turning point in the game as Ireland wrestled back momentum and from the ensuing breakdown, launched a scintillating piece of attacking play, which would have resulted in a try but for Duncan Taylor’s deliberate knock on.

3: Ireland were far more efficient in the contact area and around the ruck, where O’Mahony brought plenty of aggression. Ireland started the second half on the front foot as Sexton put a clever kick in behind the defence and when Keith Earls worked hard on the chase, O’Mahony was soon on hand to bury Stuart Hogg, who had knocked the ball on, into touch for a major psychological gain.

4: Cian Healy’s 44th-minute try effectively killed off Scotland’s challenge, but for all of the loosehead’s power, he wouldn’t have got over the line without an excellent latch from O’Mahony. That extra bulk in the carry helps Healy score as O’Mahony again plays his part in a big moment.

5: There was an eight-second spell in the 47th minute which typified O’Mahony’s excellent performance. Firstly, he made an important clear out after a Conor Murray snipe before he played scrum-half on the next phases as Caelan Doris made a good carry. O’Mahony wasn’t finished yet as he works hard around the corner (red) and catapults himself into Andrew Porter and James Ryan, to help eke out a few important extra metres. . .

6: O’Mahony illustrated the simplistic effectiveness of a catch-pass as he put Earls over in the corner. O’Mahony catches the ball with both hands outstretched and fixes the last defender Darcy Graham, who is left with no choice but to bite in off his wing. That hesitation allowed O’Mahony to play a cracking pass for his Munster team-mate to score his second try of the game.