The Breakdown: Limited kicking game means Ireland falling further behind

That it took until the contest was over for Ireland to unlock the England defence, by executing the kind of move they had worked on all week, will seriously frustrate Andy Farrell and his squad.

Rugby, perhaps more than any other sport, is based around keeping up with the latest trends, and right now, kicking is very much in vogue.

England have been the masters of it in recent years, as they generally play with four kicking options in their back-line.

South Africa, New Zealand and France adopt a similar tactic, while Argentina’s re-emergence in recent weeks saw the Pumas utilising their kicking game to claim a historic first win over the All Blacks.

Ireland are very much playing catch-up on the best teams when it comes to having various kicking threats in their team, and we saw further evidence of that in Twickenham on Saturday.

England played exactly as they were expected to, which in theory at least, should have allowed Farrell and his brains trust to devise a game plan to counteract their physical prowess.

From the off, it was clear that Ireland had identified the importance of the kicking game as England came flying hard off the defensive line.

However, as soon as Eddie Jones’ men began to exert their power and Ireland’s set-piece struggled, the plan crumbled under the pressure.

The kicking game which had been so evident early on, was suddenly packed in, and instead Ireland looked to go toe-to-toe with England. The man on the street could have told you that was not going to end well.

Too often, green jerseys were sent running down dark alleys rather than sticking with the plan of attempting to get England facing the opposite way.

The Ireland pack fronted up well during the early stages and did provide a platform from which Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne could play off. It was, however, an afternoon to forget for the Leinster duo.

Despite recognising how important precise kicking would be, Ireland went into the game with Byrne as the only natural kicker in the back-line, as Gibson-Park’s limitations with the boot were laid bare.

The last time Bundee Aki kicked (during the recent defeat to France) in attack, he was hauled off shortly after, while his centre partner Chris Farrell is equally as uncomfortable with the ball at his feet.

Hugo Keenan is very much still developing that side of his game, and like James Lowe, the full-back put in a couple of kicks that he won’t be happy with. Lowe wasn’t brought into the Ireland team for his kicking ability, which made the number of times he put boot to ball on Saturday all the more puzzling.

We doubt the winger has ever been asked to kick as much since arriving in Leinster three years ago.

If Ireland had planned to exploit the space in the England back-field, then they very much brought a knife to a gunfight.

Byrne had the right idea on several occasions but lacked the execution to take advantage, while Gibson-Park’s radar was very much off throughout.

To Byrne’s credit, he did create a gilt-edged chance for Farrell to score, but in keeping with how the game unfolded, the centre was unable to make it count as he was held up over the line.

By the time Billy Burns was introduced from the bench late on, England’s victory was already all but secured, but there was still time for the replacement out-half to highlight what was possible if Ireland had got their kicking game right.

Burns’ delicate kick over the top of the on-rushing England defence was expertly gathered by Jacob Stockdale, who still had work to do to score under the posts.

It was instinctive, it was high quality, and most importantly, it was the game plan carried out to perfection.

“It was something we had talked about beforehand,” Stockdale explained afterwards.

“We know England are very good at applying pressure with those kicks and those wee grubbers in behind or the highballs inside the 22.

“It might not be on, but they create pressure from your reaction to those kicks.

“So, if you don’t take the high ball cleanly or the ball bobbles away outside the 22, and we had talked about flipping that and applying pressure on them.

“I thought the guys actually stuck to the game plan, but probably the execution of the kicks let us down a wee bit– just not getting kicks on the grass quick enough.”

That both of England’s tries came about from kicks offered further proof of how, these days, the team who kicks better, invariably ends up winning.

England finished with Owen Farrell, George Ford, Henry Slade and Elliot Daly on the pitch, two excellent right and left footers, whereas Ireland were left scratching their heads at their lack of options.

Andy Farrell’s side may be at a very different stage to England in terms of their overall development, but having an astute kicking game has been vital for some time now.

The gap, in more ways than one, looks to be only going in one...

1: Keith Earls (yellow) identifies the space in behind the blitz defence and is gesturing to Ross Byrne (blue) who is sitting too deep. The opportunity to exploit the space passes Ireland by, and a few phases later when Byrne eventually kicked in behind, Jonny May read it far too easily.





2: An all too rare Irish dominant tackle saw James Ryan and Rónan Kelleher force Billy Vunipola to throw a forward pass. As a result, the English defence is not set and playing with advantage, Jamison Gibson-Park spots the space in the back-field, but a terrible kick off his left goes out on the full and fails to give James Lowe (blue) a chance to get in behind.





3: Gibson-Park is again quick to see the space, but he doesn’t appear to be on the same page as his half-back partnerByrne (yellow), whose starting position didn’t suggest he was expecting to kick-chase. It may have been the right idea, but the execution was really poor, as Elliot Daly (blue) mopped up the danger.





4: England’s defence came hard off the line all game, yet Ireland were largely unable to counteract it, despite recognising how best to do so. Playing with penalty advantage, Byrne put a clever grubber kick into the space, but the out-half overcooked it slightly, which meant Chris Farrell (blue) couldn’t quite regather the ball, as another chance was missed.





5: Ireland began the second half much like the first in that they looked to their kicking game to get around England Peter O’Mahony is one of the last players you’d expect to find chipping the ball on the wing, but the back-row did well to identify the space, play a perfectly weighted kick, and then regather the ball to put his side on the front foot.





6: However, the theme of not exploiting the space early enough continued into the second half. England hammer offthe line again and leave a gaping hole in behind, but rather than kick, Byrne shovels a telegraphed pass onto Farrell (blue). A few phases later, Byrne eventually decided to kick but by that stage, Daly was on hand to read the situation.





7: Despite his struggles, Byrne did create an excellent try-scoring opportunity with a sumptuous grubber kick for Farrell (blue), who, despite collecting the ball, somehow couldn’t ground it over the try line due to some last-ditch England defending.





8: Ireland had been crying out for a quality kick over the top and it duly arrived courtesy of Billy Burns. The replacement out-half produced a real moment of magic and crucially for Jacob Stockdale (blue), who was on the same page as his Ulster team-mate, the ball didn’t bounce. That allowed Stockdale to make the catch on the run and score a really well-worked try, which although was ultimately too little, too late, it highlighted the best approach to beating England’s blitz defence.