Close

Premium

The Breakdown: Limited kicking game means Ireland falling further behind

England's Ollie Lawrence is tackled by Ireland's Ross Byrne during the Autumn Nations Cup clash at Twickenham Stadium, London. Photo: Reuters/Matthew Childs Expand

Close

England's Ollie Lawrence is tackled by Ireland's Ross Byrne during the Autumn Nations Cup clash at Twickenham Stadium, London. Photo: Reuters/Matthew Childs

England's Ollie Lawrence is tackled by Ireland's Ross Byrne during the Autumn Nations Cup clash at Twickenham Stadium, London. Photo: Reuters/Matthew Childs

Action Images via Reuters

England's Ollie Lawrence is tackled by Ireland's Ross Byrne during the Autumn Nations Cup clash at Twickenham Stadium, London. Photo: Reuters/Matthew Childs

Cian Tacey

That it took until the contest was over for Ireland to unlock the England defence, by executing the kind of move they had worked on all week, will seriously frustrate Andy Farrell and his squad.

Rugby, perhaps more than any other sport, is based around keeping up with the latest trends, and right now, kicking is very much in vogue.

England have been the masters of it in recent years, as they generally play with four kicking options in their back-line.

Related Content

England&rsquo;s Jonny May (right) is tackled by Ireland&rsquo;s Chris Farrell during the home side&rsquo;s Autumn Nations Cup win at Twickenham yesterday. Photo: PA

International Rugby Premium

Brendan Fanning Opinion It’s questionable how much Andy Farrell learned from this game

Losing four on the trot to England is not the sort of stat then sends you head-first into the record books looking for precedents. It's not uncommon, the most recent being 2011-2014. The clever little trick they pulled with this sequence of results is to disguise it as a close-run thing. True, this was not the shellacking in Twickenham before last year's World Cup, but if in a few years you were to search for the bare facts in this fixture over 2019 and 2020 you wouldn't automatically come away thinking scorelines of 24-12 and 18-7 were lopsided affairs.
Privacy