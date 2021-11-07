The Breakdown: 7 box-kicks, 18 offloads – a new dawn beckons for Ireland

It has been a long time since an Ireland team threw almost three times as many offloads as they had box-kicks against a decent standard of opposition.

With New Zealand coming to town this weekend, we won’t have to wait long to find out whether this is a false dawn or a new era beckoning, but there is a growing sense that it is the latter.

Certainly, if you were to listen to the noises coming out of Ireland camp since the Six Nations earlier this year, they fully believed this team was moving in a new direction under Andy Farrell, only it was difficult to really decipher that until the impressive final-day win over England.

What we saw at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday was not only a continuation of that more expansive approach, but the pushing of the boundaries, the likes of which we have rarely seen from an Ireland side.

A far bigger challenge awaits, yet regardless of the result against the All Blacks, Ireland must be brave enough to stick with this thrilling style of play in order to prove they really are intent on moving away from the prescriptive nature, which had, for a while, served them so well under Joe Schmidt.

Granted, Japan were miles off the pace, yet so much of that was down to the relentless pressure that Ireland exerted, while it was very encouraging to see their shift in mindset in that Farrell’s men, backed by a dynamic front-row, were happy for the game to open up.

In theory at least, that should have played into the blistering Brave Blossoms’ hands, only Ireland dismantled them up front, which set the platform for the backs and forwards to link brilliantly. Last week, Japan head coach Jamie Joseph spoke about how he was “expecting a lot of kicking from the Irish team and putting pressure on our back-three.”

Although in previous years, the Kiwi would have been bang on in his prediction, this time around it felt like those European soccer managers who incorrectly suggest Ireland under Stephen Kenny are all about the route-one, long-ball approach.

Perhaps Farrell, like Kenny, is on a similar quest to change the perception of his Ireland team, and like his soccer counterpart, this is very much a work in progress.

If Ireland revert to type against the All Blacks, it would be a huge step backwards, yet when you look at the make-up of last weekend’s starting team, you can see how a more dynamic pack lent itself to how Farrell and Mike Catt want to attack.

Take Jamison Gibson-Park for example. His strengths are based around his speed of delivery, not box-kicking. In total, Ireland went to the box-kick just seven times in the entire 80 minutes – three times in the first half, twice more before Gibson-Park was replaced by Conor Murray, who had two box-kicks in the time he was on.

Japan were caught cold, particularly when we recall Joseph’s pre-game comments, as a more fluid and unpredictable Ireland caused Japan major problems from the off.

Given the inevitable pressure they will come under this weekend, Ireland’s box-kick number is unlikely to be as low as seven, yet the Japan performance was proof that they do not have to be overly reliant on that tactic, especially as they have the players to thrive in open-field.

Just as Gibson-Park is key to linking the backs and forwards, Jack Conan has been a revelation since stepping into CJ Stander’s boots. The Leinster and Lions No 8 embodies Ireland’s refreshing approach, as he continues to go from strength to strength in the wider channels.

By the end of a rip-roaring first half, Ireland had thrown 14 offloads. To put that stat into context, they averaged five offloads a game in Farrell’s first 16 matches in charge.

By full-time, that figure had stretched to 18 – almost three times the amount of box-kicks (seven).

The rain that arrived for the second half didn’t help matters, while Ireland’s play slowed up somewhat when the bench was emptied. Perhaps that in itself said something.

Then, when we look at the calibre of tries Ireland scored, there is further evidence of a willingness to keep the ball alive. For Andrew Conway’s stunning first try, 10 of the 15 Ireland players touched the ball in the build-up, and if that wasn’t impressive enough, 11 of the 15 managed to do so before Bundee Aki dotted down later on.

No one is naive enough to think Ireland will be able to cut loose in the same manner against New Zealand.

However, we will learn so much about this team in how they go about their approach. With that in mind, is it realistic to expect Ireland to play so expansively this weekend? Johnny Sexton, who is central to driving the game-plan, certainly thinks so.

“That’s how we’ve been trying to play for the last year, but we’ve had some lessons along the way and we’ve had to do something different. It takes time to bed in,” the Ireland captain said after his 100th cap.

The All Blacks will not pass up as many opportunities, but equally, Ireland must not hand chances to them, particularly off counter-attack.

The best way to do that is by fully embracing this exciting new dawn when facing the ultimate test.

Wary of Japan’s counter-attacking threat, Ireland were reluctant to kick long on Saturday. Although it was a tactic that worked throughout the 60-5 win, there were a few occasions when Ireland slipped a little, and if we are to look at the damage New Zealand caused from poor Welsh kicks a couple of weeks ago, it is a warning sign that must be heeded going into Saturday’s showdown.

1: Beauden Barrett (red) easily catches an aimless Welsh box-kick and immediately looks to counter-attack. Jordie Barrett (yellow) spots the disjointed defensive line and points the way to Rieko Ioane (blue) who makes a huge line break. It is also important to note the All Blacks’ work-rate off the ball here, as Ioane has options wide left.

2: New Zealand uncharacteristically cough up possession just outside the Wales 22. Wales don't learn their lesson from a minute earlier, as Will Jordan (yellow) punishes another poor Tomos Williams box-kick by scoring a stunning individual try. Again, it is worth highlighting how hard the All Blacks have worked off the ball to get into the back-field as support options to Jordan.

3: Having already paid the price for kicking possession back to New Zealand, Wales were guilty of doing so again 10 minutes later. This time, Rhys Priestland barely gets the ball out of play, which is the cue for Beauden Barrett (yellow) to take a quick lineout, again with plenty of options in the back-field. Wales' chasing line is laboured, thus creating space wide on their right, which Jordie Barrett ruthlessly exploits with a kick in behind. Twelve seconds later, Sevu Reece scores a classy try.

4: As last Saturday's game wore on, Ireland had to adapt to the wet conditions and utilised their kicking game more. However, New Zealand thrive in those kinds of counter-attacking positions. Hugo Keenan finds touch but, like Priestland, doesn't find the stand, which allows Rikiya Matsuda (yellow) to take a quick lineout. Note the work-rate of the Japan players to retreat into the back-field, with two of Matsuda's team-mates signalling that the counter-attack is on. Japan end up making a mess of the opportunity.

5: Less than a minute later, Johnny Sexton fires a clearing kick down the middle of the field. Again, Japan defend with two players in the back-field, with others working hard to get in position for the counter-attack. This time Ireland's defensive line is more narrow, with Andrew Conway (red) recognising the potential overlap on his right wing if Japan can manipulate the situation. Siosaia Fifita gathers Sexton's kick, but the winger makes a poor decision to carry into heavy midfield traffic rather than exploiting the space that had been created wide on his left.

6: A notable feature of Ireland’s play was putting James Lowe in the ‘receiver’ position, but instead of kicking, he was devastating with ball in hand. This was a rare exception as Lowe hammered the ball down the pitch, with Japan’s two players covering the back-field, with others working hard off the ball. Like Conway in the previous example, Peter O’Mahony (red) points to his team-mates to signal the threat on their wide right, but Japan opt to go left, with Ireland again shutting them down in midfield. It’s difficult to imagine the All Blacks being as wasteful.