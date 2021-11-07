| 7.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The Breakdown: 7 box-kicks, 18 offloads – a new dawn beckons for Ireland

Cian Tracey

But Farrell must be brave and stick with expansive game-plan for All Blacks test

Jamison Gibson Park, right, and Jonathan Sexton get Ireland on the attack against Japan at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand
Ireland v Japan Expand
Ireland v Japan Expand
Ireland v Japan Expand
Ireland v Japan Expand
Ireland v Japan Expand
Ireland v Japan Expand

Close

Jamison Gibson Park, right, and Jonathan Sexton get Ireland on the attack against Japan at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Jamison Gibson Park, right, and Jonathan Sexton get Ireland on the attack against Japan at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ireland v Japan

Ireland v Japan

Ireland v Japan

Ireland v Japan

Ireland v Japan

Ireland v Japan

Ireland v Japan

Ireland v Japan

Ireland v Japan

Ireland v Japan

Ireland v Japan

Ireland v Japan

/

Jamison Gibson Park, right, and Jonathan Sexton get Ireland on the attack against Japan at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

It has been a long time since an Ireland team threw almost three times as many offloads as they had box-kicks against a decent standard of opposition.

With New Zealand coming to town this weekend, we won’t have to wait long to find out whether this is a false dawn or a new era beckoning, but there is a growing sense that it is the latter.

Certainly, if you were to listen to the noises coming out of Ireland camp since the Six Nations earlier this year, they fully believed this team was moving in a new direction under Andy Farrell, only it was difficult to really decipher that until the impressive final-day win over England.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy