The area of concern, an upcapped bolter and the Sexton question - our expert jury on Ireland's November chances

Our experts answer the major questions facing Ireland and Andy Farrell ahead of the November internationals.

1. We are less than a year out from the World Cup, how much room is there for Andy Farrell to experiment with his team in this window?

Rúaidhrí O’Connor: We knew he’d go strong against South Africa, but there’s definitely scope to mix and match in the next two. The bench and the Ireland ‘A’ players will likely get a run against Fiji, then it’s all up for grabs against Australia, where he can try the likes of Joe McCarthy on for size.

Vincent Hogan: Not a huge amount in my view. Farrell has spoken of the need to embrace and become empowered by their world number one ranking. To that end, it is massively important that Ireland perform in this series and avoid losing psychological momentum so hard won this summer in New Zealand.

Luke Fitzgerald: I think there is lots of scope within this window, and we should still be trying to gather more information about our player group against the best teams in the world.

Cian Tracey: There is definitely scope. Full noise for South Africa, heavily rotated team for Fiji, and a mixture of both for Australia would be beneficial in the long run.

Lindsay Peat: A little. I think he needs to pick his strongest team for the matches against South Africa and Australia. Treat them like World Cup games. The Fiji Test gives a bit of scope to try some untested combinations, and new faces.

David Kelly: Plenty! There should be minimal demands from supporters, many of whom will be pitching up for merely for the occasion, while his employers are buoyant after the summer series. There are 30 players fighting for 10 places in France; let them at it.

Sinéad Kissane: Best 23 for South Africa and definite room for experiment for Fiji and Australia. Especially after what happened in the 2019 Six Nations which broke the team’s confidence, they’ll be eyeing a Grand Slam next February to springboard the year. Now is the time to experiment.

Will Slattery: The South Africa clash should see Ireland pick their best side, but it would be a missed opportunity if Farrell doesn’t explore other options against Fiji and Australia.

Tony Ward: The Fijian game clearly offers that modicum of experimental opportunity but, with five wins and seven finals between them, the Springbok and Wallaby tests will be full- on.



2. How many of the three matches should Johnny Sexton start?

RO’C: One. Let him loose against South Africa, give him the week off against Fiji, and either put him on the bench or give him another break for Australia. It’s the last chance to get minutes into Joey Carbery and either Ciarán Frawley or Jack Crowley.

VH: Personally, I would only start him in this one. With the Springboks in our World Cup pool and fitting precisely the profile of a team causing Irish sides trouble of late (as in huge), Sexton must start this weekend. But the Fiji and Australia games look made for giving Carbery or maybe Frawley a run.

LF: Only South Africa. He continues to play at an extraordinary standard and looks to be in brilliant shape, but we should take guidance from his comments this week on the WC being the real barometer for how a team should be judged, and make sure he gets to France in the best possible shape he can.

CT: I think just one, South Africa, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see him start against the Wallabies, too. As captain, and coming to the end of his career, he won’t want to miss out.

LP: Two, maximum. I wouldn’t even have him in the squad for the Fiji game. Out-half, and our dependence on Sexton, is still a concern. Frawley and/or Crowley look primed for a run-out on Saturday week.

DK: Only South Africa. If Ireland can’t dispatch Fiji and a mediocre Australian side with one – or even a pair of reserves – then their quest for depth will be a cosmetic wheeze.

SK: One – against South Africa. No one will remember if Ireland beat Australia, but everyone will remember how the back-ups to Sexton performed v Australia (and Fiji obviously).

WS: What more is there to learn about Ireland’s captain? How he withstands the South African onslaught, perhaps, which is why the Springboks game should be the only one he starts.

TW: Two. The biggies either side of the South Sea Islanders, enabling information gleaned on the developmental tour and against the Maoris full Test practice.

​

3. What is the area that gives you most confidence about this Ireland team?

RO’C: It may seem wishy-washy, but there’s a genuine sense that this is a happy camp. There’s none of the tension that existed in the previous era and spilled over at the World Cup – and that feeds into the players’ comfort on the field, as they execute one of the best attacking plans in the game.

VH: Their tactical flexibility. Under Farrell, the Irish game has become much less predictable – and there is a dynamism in the team’s play that means they are less likely to be directed down suffocating cul-de-sacs.

LF: Close call between centres and back-row, I think back-row edges it very slightly for me.

CT: Cohesion. It took a while, but the players now look fully in tune with the revamped game-plan. The challenge now is to keep evolving.

LP: Competition in the second-row and back-row. The way Tadhg Beirne can cover lock or No 6. Ryan Baird is the same. There is so much depth at No 7 with the likes of Scott Penny and Will Connors, when fit again, behind the world-class Josh van der Flier. Caelan Doris, Peter O’Mahony and Jack Conan – there’s so much quality there.

DK: Depth in key areas like the back-row.

SK: They know what they’re about, and seem to have a great belief and confidence in that. But South Africa will test them in a way no other team – except France – have done this year.

WS: The style of play. Ireland’s high-tempo attack punched holes in every team they faced in 2022 so far – and if they can keep evolving, it can be their real point of difference.

TW: The still evolving desire to press the accelerator and increase tempo at any given point, yet still maintain mutual trust in that high-risk offloading game.

​

4. What area of the game leaves you with most concern about this Ireland team?

RO’C: Aside from the frightening prospect of Sexton getting injured, it’s the body of evidence that the scrum and tight-five can be bullied by big, powerful teams with a focus on the set-piece. Saturday will be hugely informative, as they meet the side that looks like Ireland’s kryptonite.

VH: It’s a weary cliché at this stage, but keeping Sexton fit remains the standout concern. Even though he will be 38 when the World Cup begins, the Dubliner remains irreplaceable.

LF: Not much, perhaps dealing with the packs that have a significant size advantage against us. I’m hoping the NZ tour is the catalyst for us to really believe and execute on our more suited skills and up-tempo game-plan against huge packs.

CT: The scrum. The All Blacks caused problems in the first Test before Ireland got their house in order, but the Boks will ruthlessly expose any of the same frailties.

LP: Probably the front-row. The drop-off after Tadhg Furlong is worrying. If he gets injured, we’re a bit goosed. Finlay Bealham is solid in the scrum but I’d like to see more from him with the ball. That’s why I would have gone with Tom O’Toole this weekend. It’s the same across the scrum, the gap after Andrew Porter to the next man down is a worry. Dan Sheehan is an amazing talent at hooker, but he still needs to nail down his throws and scrummaging.

DK: Lack of depth in key areas like the front-row and out-half.

SK: Obviously, the cliché of coming up against the stronger and beefier packs. How Ireland deal with the Boks defensive speed will put them under pressure – and we’ll see what their plan is to cope with a far different test to New Zealand.

WS: There remains a question over whether Ireland can deal with the most physical of packs – which is why South Africa is such a crucial and fascinating test.

TW: The lack of like-for-like cover in reserve. Both the French and South Africans are drawing from a different well as World Cup ‘23 approaches.

​

5. Which uncapped player would you most like to see given his debut this month?

RO’C: The out-half hierarchy has been the dominant sub-plot of this World Cup cycle and capping Frawley is a priority, but as the weeks go on it looks more and more like Crowley could offer so much at this level – it would be fascinating to see him get an extended run.

VH: Perhaps Leinster winger Jimmy O’Brien. A massively consistent performer whose left boot can be a real weapon.

LF: Frawley.

CT: Frawley showed his undoubted potential on the New Zealand tour. The more game-time he gets at Test level, preferably at out-half, the better.

LP: Joe McCarthy. He’s a big, powerful man – don’t be fooled by the baby face. He’s a next-generation lock who looks like he can do it all. If I can pick a back too, I would like to see Frawley get a run; he just needs time now to find his feet at international level.

DK: Ciarán Frawley. And in in just one position, please.

SK: McCarthy.

WS: It’s important to get Frawley some meaningful game-time in this window if he is to be a viable option at out-half in a year’s time.

TW: Given the amount of talk surrounding his versatility for province and country – although not yet capped at the highest level – the time is here and now for Ciaran Frawley to make his mark.