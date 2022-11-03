| 7.2°C Dublin

The area of concern, an upcapped bolter and the Sexton question - our expert jury on Ireland's November chances

Johnny Sexton starts at out-half for Ireland against South Africa on Saturday. Image: Sportsfile. Expand

Our experts answer the major questions facing Ireland and Andy Farrell ahead of the November internationals.

1. We are less than a year out from the World Cup, how much room is there for Andy Farrell to experiment with his team in this window?

