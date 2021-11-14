‘That was the best and most complete performance I have ever seen from an Ireland side’

What an incredibly fascinating day of rugby. It was a triptych of northern hemisphere versus southern hemisphere games which all came down to who could control the contact area and dictate the tempo.

Ireland, however, were absolutely superb and produced the best and most complete performance I have ever seen from an Ireland side (and yes, that does include their two previous wins over the All Blacks). They showed an astonishing level of patience, accuracy and maturity in contact, and every player who took the ball not only did so at pace but was actually accelerating onto the ball.

In many ways Andy Farrell is fortunate that the bedrock of his team is made up of Leinster players who are together week-in, week-out. That doesn’t always work but in this case has helped the Ireland coach to create a gameplan that is a far more innovative and dynamic approach than we’ve seen from them for many years.

The maturity in their game is reflected in the mix of patience and intensity that they bring, especially up front. Their ball-carriers never tried to eke every available inch out of a carry, instead prioritising body angle into contact and ball placement. The ball would be placed back half a metre, to give the supporting player the maximum chance of clearing out potential jackallers, which is exactly what you need for successful ball retention.

In a team that is less dynamic, this can create slow, ponderous ball, but Ireland played at such tempo and with such ambition that they recycled the ball very quickly. The front foot ball that resulted allowed Jamison Gibson-Park at scrumhalf to play at a high tempo, and with ball-carriers of such quality as Tadhg Furlong and Caelan Doris, Ireland were making five to ten yards with virtually every carry. With their tight five ensuring parity at the set piece, their domination of the contact area from beginning to end — against the All Blacks of all people — was the bedrock of this stunning win. I have rarely seen New Zealand on the back foot for so long.

It’s fair to say that Ireland did to New Zealand what South Africa did to Scotland at Murrayfield. Gregor Townsend’s side singularly failed to match the physicality of the Springboks at the breakdown, and were also outmuscled at the set piece. As a result they spent the afternoon playing on the back foot, losing the battle of the scoreboard and with their talented backs having to play catch-up rugby under huge pressure.

The Springboks were excellent, with Eben Etzebeth and Malcolm Marx in outstanding form, while several Scotland players had poor games. Grant Gilchrist gave away a couple of silly early penalties while Jamie Ritchie, for instance, gave away three penalties that yielded nine points and clearly got in referee Angus Gardner’s bad books early in the game.

Having watched those two matches, it was interesting to see how England tactically approached their match with Australia. Despite intermittent and frustrating lapses of patience which led to penalties that allowed Australia to stay in the game, England generally controlled the contact area, which allowed them to dictate the tempo. In turn that gave us a glimpse into how Eddie Jones is planning to change his side leading into the next World Cup.

Up front, England continued to inject tempo by using their forwards as the first-up ball-carriers, varying it nicely and using Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Jamie George, Tom Curry and Sam Underhill at various stages. The forwards were clearly encouraged to offload and there was great variety in their approach, and in particular the use of two out runners, which is a marked tactical development and one which lessened the impact of Michael Hooper in particular.

Behind the scrum, they would use Manu Tuilagi as second ball receiver after a forward, with him coming off his wing to make ground up the middle. This was a really interesting use of a player who has the ability to physically dominate opponents.

However, the most interesting tactical development is the use of Farrell as first receiver with Smith playing off him and directing play in the back field. This worked really well, especially as the Australians were trying to target Smith — it gave him more time and gave free rein to his creativity.

It certainly bore fruit on several occasions, most notably when Smith worked Freddie Steward into space for his try. All in all, it was an interesting glimpse into England’s direction of travel in the next phase of Eddie’s stewardship.

