Springboks coach Felix Jones not ruling out a return to Irish rugby

Former Munster coach Jones has the distinction of being the only Irishman in possession of a Rugby World Cup medal, and is in the South African coaches box for tonight’s clash

South Africa assistant coach Felix Jones issues instructions during a Springboks training session at UCD earlier this week. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Sinead Kissane Twitter

When Felix Jones answered his phone to do a short interview on Wednesday afternoon, it sounded like there was a lot going on in the background, with just three days to go until South Africa played Ireland.

Jones said he’d ring back in five minutes. He rang back in two. He had left the Springboks team hotel in Stillorgan a little earlier and was spending brief downtime with his kids at home in Dublin. It sounded like a bit of normalcy in a week when Jones occupies the unusual position of being an Irishman with the South Africa coaching team preparing to face Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

