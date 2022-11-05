Springboks coach Felix Jones not ruling out a return to Irish rugby

When Felix Jones answered his phone to do a short interview on Wednesday afternoon, it sounded like there was a lot going on in the background, with just three days to go until South Africa played Ireland.

Jones said he’d ring back in five minutes. He rang back in two. He had left the Springboks team hotel in Stillorgan a little earlier and was spending brief downtime with his kids at home in Dublin. It sounded like a bit of normalcy in a week when Jones occupies the unusual position of being an Irishman with the South Africa coaching team preparing to face Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

So, no ordinary week?

“I thought it would feel a little bit funny, but I must say, it’s just been like any other game. I think, at this stage, you get into your own processes,” Jones tells the Irish Independent. “Maybe on the day, going to the Aviva, I might feel a little bit funny. But, at the moment, it’s been fairly normal.”

Normal is one word you would not use to describe Jones’s incredible journey with the world champions since he first joined as a consultant before the 2019 World Cup.

Jones has a CV unlike any other Irish coach. He has the distinction of being the only Irishman in possession of a Rugby World Cup medal. Jones’s work brief was extended to attack coach and European-based head of operations. And there was the Boks series win over the Lions last year.

“It’s been a crazy couple of years. When you’re in it, you don’t really have that much time to reflect,” Jones (35) says.

Jones has a multi-layered knowledge of Irish players. He won one of his 13 Ireland caps as a replacement late in Ireland’s 29-15 win over the Springboks eight years ago in an Irish team that featured the same half-back pairing that starts today in Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray. Jones also has experience from his time as Munster assistant coach.

His current contract with South Africa ends after next year’s World Cup. So, would he like to work within Irish rugby again?

“Yeah, I think at some stage. You’d never say never, but at the moment, to be honest, I’m not sure what happens next. Obviously, I’m involved (with South Africa) all the way up until the end of this World Cup and you just don’t know. I think when you start coaching, you’ve got to be open that you’ve got to move.

“If you look at the life cycle of all the coaches within Ireland or many countries – I’d say Leo (Cullen) is probably the big exception to the rule there, where Leo is obviously a mainstay at Leinster – but all the other coaches in all the other provinces have been moving around quite a lot and it’s also the case in many other countries. I don’t have any direct immediate plans to come back to Ireland, but I think, at some stage, you’d never say never, obviously not.”

Rassie Erasmus will be back in the coach’s box alongside Jacques Nienaber and Jones and the rest of the Boks coaching team for today’s game. Jones talks about how he leaned on Jerry Flannery during their time coaching together at Munster. Erasmus, though, “without question” has been the biggest influence on him as a coach.

“I think I very quickly realised under Rassie – and Jacques – just how vast the game is in terms of how different people can look at it. I very quickly realised I knew very little, if I can put it like that.

“I probably spent the first year or so spending as much time as possible watching footage and trying to understand what’s actually important.

“The biggest thing was that I would have been very narrowly focused as a player. I saw things my way and that’s how I liked to do things. I was a certain type of player and how I played the game was the way I thought the game should be played as a player. I definitely appreciated other team-mates in terms of what they could bring. But I would have had stronger beliefs as a player that this is definitely the way to go.

“As a coach, Rassie very quickly opened my eyes, that a rugby team needs balance across the board. You need the guys that have a bit of a character, the guys that kind of lighten the mood at times, but you also need the guys that can really focus in and maybe sometimes can be overbearing on other people.”

Today’s showdown doesn’t exist in a November window vacuum. This game will become an invaluable reference point to the World Cup pool meeting on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at the Stade de France.

“It does have significance. Whether you win or lose, you’ll probably get a couple of answers on things and vice versa. I think both teams will get certain answers – be it answers on players or answers on what they think about how a team is going to go about something. And then again, that might change as a result of it, come the World Cup.

“I think any tier-one team that’s playing against another tier-one team it really is, at the moment, in my opinion, anyone on their day can probably beat anyone.

“France and Ireland are playing really, really good rugby. They can probably beat any of the southern hemisphere teams on their day, as Ireland showed, as England showed, as France showed. I’m pretty sure all the tier-one Tests at the moment are significant and probably include that some of them can meet each other in the pool stage. Come World Cup time, I’m pretty sure it’s all significant.”

And the Irishman in the Springboks coaching team will have a significant part to play in that.