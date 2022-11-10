‘Some are impact injuries but some are serious’ – Andy Farrell sweating over fitness of key men for Wallabies clash

Andy Farrell is sweating over the fitness of several key players ahead of Ireland's final game of the year against Australia next week.

The Ireland head coach has revealed that certain players were not available for selection for Saturday's meeting with Fiji at the Aviva Stadium due to knocks picked up in the bruising win over South Africa last time out.

Johnny Sexton, Josh van der Flier, James Ryan, Andrew Porter and Hugo Keenan were ruled out of the Fiji game, while Iain Henderson couldn't quite prove his fitness in time to make his first appearance of the season.

Farrell will hope that his walking wounded heal ahead for the visit of the Wallabies, as Ireland look to see off Fiji and complete a clean sweep of Autumn Nations Series wins.

“Well, we’ll have to see,” Farrell said when asked about the severity of the knocks to those concerned.

“Some of them are impact injuries but some are serious enough, so we’ll see how they improve. Most of them have done nothing this week, they’ve been in the rehab and physio rooms. So we’ll see how they cope next week.”

Farrell backed Tadhg Furlong to lead by example this weekend, as the Wexford native gets set to captain his country for the first time.

“Why Tadhg? I thought it would be a good laugh for you lads (media),” the Ireland boss smiled.

“No, he is the obvious choice for is. We’ve documented quite a bit over the last period of time just how much his leadership has come on and his standing within the group, so I am a big believer in how people make people feel.

"Not just during the week but beforehand in the dressing-room just before they go out and he becomes the obvious choice with that.

“You’ve got to be comfortable in your own skin, haven’t you? You have to be across your own detail, your own game and understand what the team needs and how you go about playing our own game under the scrutiny of a Test match itself and with everything that goes with that.

“And then you are able to care about others. We have a lot of lads who are able to do that and Tadhg has figured it out more than most.”

Joey Carbery is handed a rare start at out-half, and with his fellow Munster out-half Jack Crowley primed to make his debut off the bench, he will be keen to make a big impression.

“He’s been patient enough hasn’t he,” Farrell said of Carbery.

"He didn’t get much game-time at the weekend, obviously our captain plays at 10 and he’s very influential to the team. But Joey is coming on nicely in the background and he deserves a chance to show his teammates that he’s ready to take control etc so we’re excited to see him play.

“That’s life isn’t it you know? I spoke to you plenty about it before, selection isn’t in my hands it’s in their hands. Performance matters, it definitely does. It matters to the players, the lads taking the field, they need to know people being selected because of their performances etc.

“Like I said to you before, Johnny is not going to step back and let people overtake him just for the sake of it. It’s up to everyone who is pushing him to push on through and when you get an opportunity, take it with both hands.”

Jimmy O'Brien earns his first Test start at full-back after impressing off the bench at outside centre in the win over the Springboks.

“He’s playing well Jimmy,” Farrell said.

“He’s playing really well. He’s been playing well for quite some time and his versatility is massive. Hugo is a bit banged up this week.

“You know, Hugo has been ever present in that position, it’s good for us to find another option going forward or not. He deserves a chance. His skillset is certainly suited to that.”

With Fiji set to pose a much different challenge to that of the Boks, Farrell welcomed the change in style that awaits his side.

"It's great because they pose threats all over the field,” he added.

“Our defence was outstanding last week. The nature of just keep turning up and hopefully slowing South Africa's ball down was top drawer. But we know what's coming this week and in many ways it's a much different task and individually as defenders it's a hard task because of the athlete and the footwork and the skill that's coming our way.

"We've got be on point in that regard. Our breakdown work is something we pride ourselves on, speed of ball is something we crave but it wasn't quick enough last week for ourselves so there's some improving there.

"And the unpredictability of what's coming this weekend is something that we want to get good at managing as well because the way we want to keep developing our game with our decision-making and our skill execution under pressure that unpredictability gives us a chance to test ourselves in many ways.”



