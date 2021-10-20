Simon Zebo has been recalled to the Ireland squad for the first time since June 2017 and Andy Farrell has also included uncapped Leinster duo Dan Sheehan and Ciaran Frawley for next month's Autumn Nations Series.
Robbie Henshaw misses out with a foot injury, as he continues his rehab programme under the supervision of the Ireland medical team.
Johnny Sexton, who picked up a hip issue last week, will captain the side, while Iain Henderson has been deemed fit enough following his recent hand injury, with James Ryan also named in the 38-man squad despite suffering another head knock last weekend.
Meanwhile, Farrell has named exciting Munster lock Thomas Ahern and talented versatile Leinster back Jamie Osborne as 'development players'.
📋 Introducing the 38-player Ireland squad for the upcoming @autumnnations Tests against Japan, New Zealand and Argentina at @avivastadium 🟢— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) October 20, 2021
Head Coach Andy Farrell has included two uncapped players ⤵️#TeamOfUs | #ShoulderToShoulder | #IrishRugby
Zebo's return means that he will end his international exile. The Cork native has not played for Ireland since his move to Racing 92, but having returned to Munster this season, Farrell has opted for him ahead of the November games against Japan, New Zealand and Argentina.
Six players, Robert Baloucoune, Harry Byrne, Gavin Coombes, James Hume, Tom O’Toole and Nick Timoney who won their first caps over the summer, have been included.
Byrne gets the nod ahead of his older brother Ross, Billy Burns and Jack Carty, despite the latter's fine early season form.
As expected, along with Sexton, Cian Healy, Keith Earls and Peter O'Mahony return following their summer off, while so too do Ireland's Lions Bundee Aki, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Tadhg Furlong, Henderson and Conor Murray.
"It has been a short lead into this international window but that is the challenge, to get back up to speed quickly and build on the performances from the Six Nations and the Summer Tests,” Farrell said.
“This is the start of an exciting period for the group as we begin to build towards the Rugby World Cup in France.
“In September we got together and mapped out what was coming up in this window, the exciting fixtures that lay ahead in the next 12 months and beyond that the opportunities to improve as a group over the next five windows we will have together.
“In a few weeks’ time we will face an exciting and well coached Japan team who showed in July what a dangerous team they are. New Zealand dominated the Rugby Championship losing just one game while Argentina are battle hardened from playing the southern hemisphere’s Big 3 week in week out over the past two months.
“It would be fantastic to play in front of a full-house at the Aviva Stadium. We had small crowds back in for the games in July and even that made a huge difference to the team and the atmosphere in the stadium."
IRELAND Autumn Nations Series Squad 2021
Backs (18)
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 31 caps
Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 1 cap
Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap
Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 24 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 3 caps
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 25 caps
Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 93 caps
Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/UCD)*
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 10 caps
James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 13 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 6 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 5 caps
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 89 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps
Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 99 caps CAPTAIN
Simon Zebo (Munster/Cork Constitution) 35 caps
Forwards (20)
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 5 caps
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 16 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 22 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 20 caps
Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps
Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 19 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 9 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 49 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 109 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 63 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 22 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 13 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 76 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 1 cap
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps
Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne)*
Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps
*denotes uncapped player
Development Players
Thomas Ahern (Munster/Shannon)
Jamie Osborne (Leinster/Naas)
Autumn Nations Series 2021 Fixtures
IRELAND v Japan
Aviva Stadium , Saturday 6th November, 2021
IRELAND v New Zealand
Aviva Stadium , Saturday 13th November, 2021
IRELAND v Argentina
Aviva Stadium , Sunday 21st November, 2021