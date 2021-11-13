'She has her opinions and she's free to speak those' - Adam Griggs backs Cliodhna Moloney

In the relatively sparse stands of the RDS, Greg McWilliams jumped to his feet as Lindsay Peat’s try confirmed Ireland’s superiority in a cathartic, rousing 20-10 victory against USA last night.

The incoming head coach will inherit a squad who are being buffeted at all sides by indifference, culminating in their World Cup exit and subsequent omnishambles.

But at least the outgoing coach, Adam Griggs, will bequeath him a side now ranked fifth in the world, even if requiring an injection of youth, with Peat set to follow Claire Molloy into retirement.

And in Beibhinn Parsons they have a verifiable superstar, one who could easily emulate compatriots like Rachael Blackmore, Katie Taylor, Katie McCabe or Leona Maguire – would that her sport had the backing it deserves, never mind the wit or vision to drive it forward.

Whatever about those charged with the responsibility for running their sport, this Irish women’s squad remain united.

“We needed actions, not words,” said a defiant captain Ciara Griffin, as the “proudest person in Ireland” helped to ensure her side finished the week on a high, even if her sport remains mired in slurry.

Griggs was the first high-profile casualty as Irish women’s rugby endures its (latest) crisis; meanwhile, given the outgoing CEO Philip Browne’s refusal to do so, any support for Director of Rugby Anthony Eddy may soon dissipate.

Certainly not if the players are asked; which they will be during the current external review into their World Cup exit.

Their public protests this week after Eddy’s hapless interview were privately poo-pooed – as naturally prompted by mention of slurry, perhaps – and also put the team under inordinate pressure to perform.

Their rousing response was pitch perfect with Cliodhna Moloney, the instigator of this week’s public protests off the field, initiating a galvanising effort from her side on it.

"She's a human being and she has her opinions and she's free to speak those,” Griggs said of Wasps’ star Moloney, who left the pitch windmilling her arms in defiance once substituted.

“She took a course of action she thought was needed and the players have rallied around her really well.

"In terms of getting the message out there and what she wants to discuss brought it into the spotlight and we would never hold anyone back from speaking their minds and having their opinions.

“That's the world we live in and I'm glad that the players have shown the support they have for her and it shows that this is one squad who are united and committed to their common goal of being better rugby players for their country.

"I think she probably loved it to be honest! She performed really well. Cliodhna is a really passionate player.

“She's passionate about her teammates, she's passionate about her country, she's passionate about he jersey she represents and I don't think you've ever seen her go half-hearted on the field, and I don't think it was anything different tonight."

Griggs, who is bound for a talent-spotting role with the IRFU, was a little more adherent to the party line when asked had he been given adequate resources during a stint which ended in ignominious failure following September’s World Cup exit.

"Yeah, absolutely,” insisted Griggs, who himself was caught in cross-hairs this year when he was baffled after being asked did he know who ran the game in the country.

“I know there's a lot going around at the moment but in terms of structures and frameworks and things like that, that's certainly above what I have been tasked to do.

“And so my job - in terms of looking after this team and preparing for them for test matches - has been spot on. I've got a really good coaching team with me.

"We've pushed the players as hard as we can to make sure that they understand the level that's required of Test match rugby, and that's ultimately what we're focused on.

“Of course it's been a challenging period, but at the same time I'd like to believe through the group that I've been involved with - I hope - they have taken plenty from me coaching them and hopefully I have made them better players, even if it's just a small moment for them.”

He will only have 80 minutes left to do so with the door already closed on his international future before this window even opened.

“It’s a little bit difficult but at the same time I think it's a really good opportunity to give players their chance.

“We've got players that came back into the squad for this period that missed out on selection for the qualifiers and it was a tough group to get selected for, we could only take 28 players to the qualifiers and you can't select everyone.

"I just wanted to facilitate the environment for players to get their chance again, to get their chance to play and I hope they can go out and perform as well as they can.

“Everyone has their own internal motivations and I just wanted them to make sure they cam e out and showed what they were capable of.

"It's been a difficult period for everyone involved in the squad and no different to myself. I've obviously had to take time to reflect on what has been and the work I have put into the group and like anything you've got to take learnings from failure, and that's something I've looked at.

"For us as a group we really hit it front on in terms of what we weren't successful at in the qualifiers, and what we wanted to get out of this block.

“While I am stepping down, I really felt there was a point to prove for myself with the group, but also with the group to play well, so we've all been really motivated by that in this time."

Lindsay Peat led the side out on Friday night but with former colleagues hinting at her retirement, that apparently is not the case and she is available for next weekend’s match with Japan.