Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is set to return to the Ireland starting line-up to face Scotland when the team is named on Thursday. (David Davies/PA)

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton and centre Robbie Henshaw are set to return for Saturday's final Autumn Nations Cup game against Scotland.

Sexton (hamstring) and Henshaw (adductor) have missed the last two games due to injury, but are now back in full training, which will come as a major boost to Andy Farrell.

However, that positive news has been offset by confirmation that James Lowe, Billy Burns (both groin), Will Connors (head) and Ed Byrne (calf) will all miss the visit of Scotland to Dublin.

Lowe was due to go for a scan on his groin problem, but no further details have been offered regarding the severity of the winger's setback.

Leinster out-half Harry Byrne has earned his first official call-up to the senior squad in place of Burns, and the 21-year old will vie with his older brother Ross for a place in this weekend's match day squad.

Keith Earls (back), Conor Murray (dead leg) and Rob Herring (rib) picked up knocks during last weekend's disappointing win over Georgia, but the trio are expected to be available for selection.

Uncapped Ulster cap Eric O'Sullivan will continue to train with the Ireland squad this week.

Farrell will name his team to play Scotland on Thursday.

