Selections for Fiji show Andy Farrell is steering a steady course to France with no need to cast net too wide

Aandy Farrell’s rivals are still scratching around for solutions while he has worked his way into a position where he can use a week like this to refine his squad and build combinations.

Two weeks ago, he said: “People are desperate to play for Ireland, but you have to earn the right to be able to do that”. He’s been true to his word.

Once upon a time, mid-window caps against a team like Fiji would have seen a coach reach for the confetti box, but Farrell has made this Ireland team hard to get into, even in weeks when fringe players might feel they deserve a shot.

Jeremy Loughman gets a debut, while Cian Prendergast and Jack Crowley will do the same off the bench. With eight games to go until Farrell names his World Cup squad, the drawbridge is almost up.

Farrell can’t be accused of not offering players opportunities.

He had 50-odd in training last weekend, has arranged three ‘A’ games and a further three matches on the Emerging Ireland tour to spread the net, and yet he is in charge of a tight-knit, winning team on a roll. He doesn’t feel the need to spread the net too far.

He clearly respects Fiji and values this fixture as more than just a chance to experiment.

It’s obvious, too, that he viewed last Friday’s performance against an All Blacks XV very dimly indeed.

Mike Lowry, Jacob Stockdale, James Hume and Gavin Coombes would have seen that game as a stepping-stone to a real chance this weekend, but none will be involved. Indeed, Hume and Coombes were dropped from the squad altogether.

Craig Casey might have hoped to start this week, but things didn’t go his way at the RDS.

What’s also obvious is how highly Farrell values combinations, prioritising building relationships within the team over a race to find the next best thing.

Most of the places in the squad are close to being settled, and when it comes to World Cup spots, it’s safe to say that out-half and prop are the most undecided positions.

Elsewhere, there’s a defined pattern to the selection. Midfield, lock and back-row are pretty settled, back-three is a dogfight, but there’s space at out-half and loosehead, in particular, to force your way in with a big game.

Ciarán Frawley had been earmarked to make his debut, but instead, it’s Crowley who gets the nod.

Johnny Sexton and Joey Carbery are nailed on, but the third slot is wide open. Before Crowley, Billy Burns, Ross Byrne, Harry Byrne and Jack Carthy got run-outs, while Frawley has featured heavily in the ‘A’ side.

Now, the Cork native is handed a golden opportunity. He only has to look at the captain and his understudy’s injury profiles to know that he’s very close to the throne.

He’s confident, in form and likely to get a decent run-out. The door is open.

More importantly, it’s another chance for Carbery to drive the team for a week behind a pack built to hold up its end of the bargain.

With captain Sexton showing no signs of flagging, the windows of opportunity are narrow for Carbery, who excelled as a starter in Paris but has been part of a patchy start to the season at Munster. He retains the faith of the coaches, but he could do with a strong performance.

At loosehead, it was telling to see Leinster’s Michael Milne added to the squad this week. The Birr native is rated by the coaches but is fourth-choice in the province.

Unless he can supplant Ed Byrne and Cian Healy, there seems to be little chance of him jumping the queue, even if he has some of the qualities the coaches want to see. In the meantime, Loughman gets his opportunity.

Since he switched sides last year, Andrew Porter has started 10 of Ireland’s 12 games, with Cian Healy starting the other two. Before then, Healy was a mainstay, starting 11, with Dave Kilcoyne starting four and Finlay Bealham switching sides once against Georgia. Byrne came off the bench six times, Eric O’Sullivan once.

Considering Healy is 35 and with more than 350 professional games under his belt, there are signs he’s slowing down, so there’s a need to ensure Ireland have a contingency in place if he doesn’t make France.

Certainly, Loughman has the athletic profile and has covered tighthead for Munster this season. He’s also a ball player, impressing in his ‘A’ outings.

So, there’s logic in partnering him with Rob Herring and Tadhg Furlong in the front-row this weekend. Nick Timoney gets a run alongside Caelan Doris and Jack Conan, preparing him in case something goes wrong for Josh van der Flier.

Likewise, Jamison Gibson-Park and Carbery get a chance to build their relationship and Stuart McCloskey and Robbie Henshaw partner up for the first time in the Farrell era.

If Jimmy O’Brien is going to be the back-up full-back, then it’s good to get him working alongside Robert Baloucoune and Mack Hansen.

Furlong’s leadership has been a project for Farrell since he took over. He instantly added the Campile native to the leadership group and has been pushing him forward since. Naming Furlong captain appears to be a smart move. He and his team-mates are being set up to succeed.

Fiji are a good team, who caused Scotland problems, albeit one with weaknesses at set-piece.

Farrell has picked the type of side that could play against Tonga or Romania at next year’s World Cup, one that balances continuity with a little experimentation in key areas.

He doesn’t feel the need to cast his net too wide because he is operating with clarity on what the squad needs, and where.

It’s a position of real strength.