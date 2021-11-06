A year out from the 2019 World Cup we were interviewing Joe Schmidt about what would come next for his high-flying team.

We remember the scene well: the old Berkeley Court and the chat was interrupted by a well-wisher who wanted Joe to consider taking over either as Taoiseach or President. Leinster House or the Park Joe, take your pick. What a character!

This was a welcome distraction for the Ireland coach because we were trying to nail him down on the issue of offloading. Ireland had established themselves as world class in the business of ball-retention, but it came at the cost of multiple collisions. Moreover, it allowed the defensive line to set, which of course led to more collisions.

In the team room and on the training field Schmidt was perfectly happy to dismiss as garbage stuff he didn’t think would work. Once he had his interview face on, however, he was acutely aware of how every word would look in print or sound on radio or television. So the bubble coming out of his head was saying: ‘You know what you can do with your offloads?’ But the words coming out his mouth were more circumspect.

To Schmidt, the idea of popping the ball out of the tackle, or fractionally before it, was to offload the safety gear. He would sooner ride a motorbike on the M50 wearing shorts and flip-flops. Cleverness, detail and clinical safety had got Ireland where they were in the world, and those criteria would continue to make up their north star.

The only miscalculation he made in his stellar stint in this country, between Leinster and Ireland, was that excellence in the execution of that style would be enough to deliver the world’s second highest ranked team into their rightful place among the last four of a World Cup. Then it would be game on.

A steamy afternoon in Shizuoka wasn’t supposed to be the hole in the road at Ireland’s World Cup but Japan left them as roadkill and motored on, looking back only to boost their confidence. The irony was that Schmidt was undone not by an offload orgy but a team with even better detail, and better equipped to cope with the conditions.

Still, the point was always worth making: preventing the opposition from setting their defensive line had to be good for business, and offloading was key to that.

It cropped up in conversation this week, building to Saturday’s landslide. Japan were getting a lot of credit for their range of skills, developed over staggering amounts of training time, and seen to best effect in games with high ball-in-play time. Tempo. It was so hard to resist. You can’t argue with that, but neither can you presume that teams who like to play with tempo are somehow immune to the pain of defending against it.

That’s exactly what Ireland did to Japan earlier. If Jamie Joseph’s side had out-detailed Schmidt’s in the World Cup then Andy Farrell’s version comprised a different approach. Its effect was to make Japan look clueless in the opening quarter, at the end of which the game had been tucked up. Next came the bedtime story, which featured a team trying to retain accuracy and shape in a game that had lost its threat.

Jamison Gibson Park, right, and Jonathan Sexton of Ireland during the Autumn Nations Series win over Japan. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

It was clear from the team selection that Farrell wanted Jamison Gibson-Park to pick up where he left off when these teams met in July. Back then he did Japan a lot of damage around the breakdown. This afternoon he made that July performance look like a warm-up. If this had been rugby in the bad old days he would have been taken out, hit late when exposed in passing and left to reconsider his influence on the game.

His connection with Andrew Conway was a touch of Torvill and Dean. The best bit was that both players had drawn a fair amount of unwanted attention when the team was announced. Conway, at the precise moment he needed it, looked like the kid who was the talk of the town when playing fullback for Blackrock College. The measure of his excellence, and Gibson-Park’s part in it, was the morale-busting aerial job he did on Matsushima.

Of course that was part of the plan to subdue the Japanese, as was the punishment meted out if they didn’t apply themselves to the breakdown. How many times did we see men in, eh, purple, pick and go at the ruck when the Blossoms were on show somewhere else? And it was explosive, forcing an immediate shortening of the Japan defensive line — good news for Ireland out wide.

Farrell, and Mike Catt, will be delighted with the unstructured attack, the ability to save a move from falling over a cliff out wide, bring it back at speed, and use good hands and running lines to turn it to account. How many times in the early days post-Schmidt did we see Ireland wander into an abyss for the want of exactly what they gave us today?

Keeping the squeeze on Japan for all but one try is probably the best way for this squad to start the week, for in Rome the All Blacks were setting the bar to a new height for the amount of points clocked up in one season.

Ireland’s defence was ruthless and full of energy. It further sapped Japanese morale, battered by the quality of Ireland’s carrying. The front-row of Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong made only positive journeys, which will put them top of New Zealand’s bounty list for Saturday. Stop the carriers in their tracks, set the D line and explode off it to nail the next victim — it’s a simple enough message which the All Blacks will have writ large in their team room when they fetch up in Dublin.

For Andy Farrell, he won’t expect more of the same, but he has to demand a passable impression. No one likes being put under pressure. We saw this Saturday a very good version of how to do it continuously. You’d wonder what Joe Schmidt made of it.