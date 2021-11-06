| 9.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ruthless and energetic Ireland banish Japanese ghosts of World Cup 2019

Brendan Fanning


Farrell’s side piled pressure on the Brave Blossoms, something they must try to replicate against the All Blacks

Bundee Aki of Ireland scores his side's sixth try during the Autumn Nations Series match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Bundee Aki of Ireland scores his side's sixth try during the Autumn Nations Series match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Bundee Aki of Ireland scores his side's sixth try during the Autumn Nations Series match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Bundee Aki of Ireland scores his side's sixth try during the Autumn Nations Series match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

A year out from the 2019 World Cup we were interviewing Joe Schmidt about what would come next for his high-flying team.

We remember the scene well: the old Berkeley Court and the chat was interrupted by a well-wisher who wanted Joe to consider taking over either as Taoiseach or President. Leinster House or the Park Joe, take your pick. What a character!

This was a welcome distraction for the Ireland coach because we were trying to nail him down on the issue of offloading. Ireland had established themselves as world class in the business of ball-retention, but it came at the cost of multiple collisions. Moreover, it allowed the defensive line to set, which of course led to more collisions.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy