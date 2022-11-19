Ireland's Ross Byrne celebrates after kicking a late penalty to win the game during the Autumn International match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin

Ross Byrne wasn’t supposed to be here, yet as the Aviva Stadium quietened to an expectant hush it was the Leinster out-half who stood over the touchline penalty tasked with winning the game for his country.

He’s been written off at international level and hasn’t worn the green shirt since coming on for a minute at the end of the win over England in March 2021 .

The silence didn't last long this time as he cooly slotted the winner, securing a win that looked like it was getting away from Ireland during a game that lasted more than two hours and produced only five scores.

A warm-up injury to Johnny Sexton opened the door and Jack Crowley started a week after winning his first cap. As the game edged towards a squeaky finish, Byrne was sent on to win it.

The kick came at the end of a game that was brutal in every sense of the world as Ireland saved their worst performance of 2022 until last, signing off on a memorable year with a display that Andy Farrell won’t be able to forget over Christmas.

The coach hasn’t been of a mind to accept low standards to date and he’s unlikely to give his team a pass for this one and trot out the line that a win is a win. This won’t cut it in the Six Nations.

On the bright side, they gritted out a narrow win without some key figures and equalled their 2018 record of 12 successive home wins.

Once again, the absence of Sexton infected the entire team’s standards. It’s not necessarily a reflection on Crowley who did well on his debut, rather the intensity levels and accuracy drop across the team when the talisman is not there to drive them on.

The bombshell dropped 16 minutes before kick-off. Sexton had taken the toss with heavy strapping on his hamstring and by the time the warm-up was being concluded he was nowhere to be seen.

Without him, Ireland failed to fire and they relied on an excellent defence and some limited, error-strewn Australian attacking to survive through to half-time with a 3-0 lead.

The late change was undoubtedly disruptive and perhaps fed into a sloppy Irish start, but they got a reprieve when referee Ben O’Keeffe chalked off a Nic White try for a David Porecki neck-roll.

Porecki then handed Crowley a chance to open the scoring and he duly obliged, but Ireland couldn’t build on their lead and got another let-off when Bernard Foley shanked a kickable penalty.

Ireland defended stoutly through 21 phases before Doris somehow latched on to the ball at a ruck, despite the fact he was playing with one boot, and Crowley could clear.

By the last 10 minutes of the half, Ireland were relying on their excellent defence and the visitors’ errors to sustain their narrow lead.

They got a break when replacement hooker Folau Fainga’a ignored the referee’s warning about repeated neck rolls and, with the hooker in the sin-bin, O’Mahony turned down an opportunity to make it 6-0.

Ireland went to their maul but it came to nothing as Jordan Petaia denied Dan Sheehan and Jamison Gibson-Park carelessly put a foot in touch.

A cranky first-half finished 3-0 to the home side despite coming out of the blocks quickly they couldn’t add to their lead, even when Australia were briefly down to 13 men.

It was a narrow window and Ireland couldn’t exploit it, with Hansen twice putting his foot in touch as they attacked the blindside off successive set-pieces.

No 8 Rob Valentini joined hooker Porecki and centre Hunter Paisami in leaving the field injured for the visitors, although he was lucky not to be punished further for a head collision with Sheehan.

It just led to a penalty. Again, Crowley kicked to the corner and again Ireland couldn’t make it pay as the Australians disrupted the ruck.

Farrell sent a message to his team by hauling captain O’Mahony ashore as the Wallabies sent on their big men Will Skelton and Taniela Tupou and with their first act they won a scrum penalty for Foley to finally get Australia off the mark in the 54th minute.

It came at a price as Tupou injured his knee and went straight back off and Ireland struck a crucial blow with 14 minutes remaining as Jake Gordon took Garry Ringrose in the air and, when Ireland kicked to the ’22, they got gainline from Doris and patiently worked their way into position for Aki to strike from close range.

Crowley converted, but Australia hit back instantly with Petaia arcing around Casey to score and Foley nailed the touchline conversion to level.

The game was there to be won and when the replacement front-row won a scrum penalty, Byrne instantly pointed the ball towards the post.

His moment had arrived, he wasn’t going to let it pass him.

Still, Australia had one last chance but a bizarre offside call against Gordon saw them miss it.

The game finished with a Foley handling error.

Byrne could enjoy his moment.

Scorers: Ireland: B Aki try, J Crowley pen, con, R Byrne pen; Australia: J Petaia try, B Foley pen con;

Ireland: H Keenan; M Hansen, G Ringrose, S McCloskey (B Aki 54), J O’Brien; J Sexton (R Byrne 72), J Gibson-Park (C Casey 63); A Porter (C Healy 72), D Sheehan (R Herring 72), T Furlong (F Bealham 63); T Beirne (J McCarthy 60), J Ryan; P O’Mahony (J Conan 50), C Doris, J van der Flier.

Australia: A Kellaway (J Gordon 61); M Nawaqanitawase, L Ikitau, H Paisami (J Petaia 4) (T Tupou 44-47), T Wright; B Foley, N White (J Gordon 48-54); J Slipper (T Robertson ), D Porecki (F Fainga’a ), A Ala’alatoa (T Tupou 52-54); N Frost, C Neville; J Holloway, R Valentini (P Samu 46), M Hooper.

Referee: B O’Keeffe (New Zealand).