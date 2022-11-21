‘Ross Byrne came up to me with the ball and had a smile on his face’ – James Ryan

Ross Byrne of Ireland kicks the winning penalty against Australia at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday night. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

AS a captain, sometimes you want the big decisions to be taken out of your hands when it comes to a goal-kicker confidently seizing control of the situation.

For James Ryan, that moment arrived five minutes from full-time, when Ross Byrne didn’t think twice about the opportunity that had presented itself.

A scrum penalty from wide on the right left a difficult shot at goal, yet Byrne never flinched as he retrieved the ball and told Ryan to point to the posts. With one pure strike, Byrne bisected the posts and won Ireland the game.

Ryan and Byrne go back a long way since their St Michael’s days, and knowing Byrne relishes the big moments, Ryan backed his out-half, who began last week with Leinster before earning a late call-up, which ended in him winning his first cap since the 2021 Six Nations.

“So, we had a penalty and I didn’t even have to make a call,” Ryan explained. “He came up to me with the ball and had a smile on his face. It’s just he’s very confident player, and I knew when I saw that, there was a very good chance that he would knock it between the sticks.

​“He’s a very confident player, it’s one of his strengths, I was delighted for him to come in late and knock over the kick. It was brilliant.”

James Ryan celebrates after Ireland's win over Australia. Photo: Sportsfile

James Ryan celebrates after Ireland's win over Australia. Photo: Sportsfile

Afterwards, the adrenaline was still coursing through Byrne’s veins as he attempted to sum up what the moment meant to him.

“I don’t really know how to put it into words,” the 27-year-old said.

“It’s been one of the most bizarre weeks ever. I got the call on Monday after Leinster training, came in Monday night as cover, did the warm-up and then got the call when Johnny (Sexton) pulled up. It’s definitely the highlight of my Ireland career, that’s for sure! It’s been topsy-turvy.”

For all that Ireland achieved in a successful 2022, Ryan believes there is much more to come.

“It’s big for us. I think they’re all important milestones on the way,” Ryan (26) added.

“Over in New Zealand it was important for us to beat a team like that in their own backyard, (that) was big for us. And then to beat teams at home here in November was important for us.

“We’re in a good spot but every game you’ve to keep improving. By the time the Six Nations comes around, we’ve got to be hungrier than ever because every other side will be getting better and improving. For us, the Six Nations is the next thing now. We’ll enjoy tonight, but we’ve got to keep improving and keep getting better.”