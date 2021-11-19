Robbie Henshaw to return for Ireland as Andy Farrell stays strong for Argentina clash

Head coach Andy Farrell, right, in conversation with Robbie Henshaw during Ireland training at Carton House in Maynooth, Co Kildare yesterday. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Robbie Henshaw looks set to return to the Ireland side for the final game of the November series as Andy Farrell prepares to name a strong line-up to face Argentina.

Leinster’s Lions centre is fit again after injuring his foot in pre-season and is in line to replace Bundee Aki in the Ireland midfield, where he’d join Garry Ringrose.

The head coach looks set to resist the urge to make major changes and is expected to name a similar, if not unchanged, pack to the one that beat New Zealand last weekend.

That would see Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong build their front-row combination, while Iain Henderson is favourite to hold off Tadhg Beirne to partner James Ryan in the second-row.

Peter O’Mahony is thought to be pushing hard for a starting spot on the back of his cameo off the bench last week, but Farrell may look to give his preferred combination of Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan another run-out on the back of their excellent display last week.

With Jamison Gibson-Park and Johnny Sexton out, Farrell is likely to go for the Munster half-backs, Conor Murray and Joey Carbery, to start.

One of the most interesting selections is on the wing where Keith Earls may have to be content with a bench spot as Ireland look to take a look at Robert Baloucoune ahead of Andrew Conway on the right wing.

Hugo Keenan is likely to hold off the claims of Simon Zebo and Jordan Larmour at full-back, with James Lowe again on the left wing.

Dan Sheehan and Tom O’Toole could win their second caps off the bench, while Ryan Baird, Harry Byrne and Craig Casey may return as replacements as Farrell looks to sign off a successful window on a high.

Ireland (possible team v Argentina): H Keenan; R Baloucoune, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Carbery, C Murray; A Porter, R Kelleher, T Furlong; I Henderson, J Ryan (capt); C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan.