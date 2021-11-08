Robbie Henshaw in race to be fit as Coombes is ruled out of All Blacks clash

Robbie Henshaw looks increasingly unlikely to win his race to be fit for Saturday's sold-out showdown against New Zealand.
enshaw has yet to feature this season having suffered a foot injury and although he is set to step up his recovery this week, it looks like a big ask to prove his fitness in time for the weekend.
The Lions centre has hit the ground running on previous returns from injury, however, Andy Farrell made it clear last week that he would not rush Henshaw back.
“There's no pressure on Robbie," the Ireland boss said last Thursday.
"Robbie, he was on the outer (squad) last week doing his rehab, he's in camp this week still doing his rehab, he hasn't trained with us at all.
“He hasn't done much team work. If all goes well, there's a plan next week to reintegrate him into that type of thing. I've said to Robbie there's no pressure, it is what it is, when he's ready he's ready. There's no pushing from our side. We'll see how the coming days go for him.”
The latest update from the IRFU stated: "Robbie Henshaw will be re-integrated into team training across the week as he completes his rehab programme."
Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose will be expected to renew their midfield partnership, as Farrell weighs up whether to stick with a winning team or freshen it up.
Gavin Coombes, who missed the 60-5 win over Japan due to a non-Covid related illness, has been ruled out of the All Blacks game.
The Munster No 8 will hope to recover in time to feature against Argentina next week.
Meanwhile, uncapped Connacht winger Mack Hansen has returned to his province, having trained with the Ireland squad for the first time last week.
