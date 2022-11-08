Prop idol Cian Healy has no interest in reaching top of the charts as he closes in on Ireland record

Cian Healy during an Ireland rugby press conference at the IRFU High Performance Centre at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Cian Healy insists that he is not focused on knocking his old Leinster bandmate Brian O’Driscoll off the top of the all-time Irish appearance charts.

The Leinster veteran is 14 shy of O’Driscoll’s mammoth total of 133 and has won so many titles there is yet a trophy cabinet designed that could hold them.

A Grand Slam, two Triple Crowns and three Six Nations championships added to his Leinster haul of four Heineken Champions Cups, seven URC titles and a Challenge Cup represents a bountiful booty.

But a World Cup eludes him, as it does every Irishman who has ever carried a rugby ball.

And so the player who once dominated the number one jersey for more than a decade has no interest in reaching number one on the appearance charts if there isn’t another medal on offer.

"I could have 200 caps and no medals and I know where I'd be happier," said Healy.

"I'd take another five (caps) if I got some more silverware for it, instead of another 20. I think a cap number without reward is not so important."

And while Ireland are also number one now, maintaining their position after seeing off the world champions last weekend, the 35-year-old is more interested in thieving their 2019 mantle to further add to his mantel piece.

"Personally I would tend not to look at that sort of stuff," said the prop.

"I wouldn't take a ranking into account because I don't have a medal for a ranking. That's how I look at things.

"You're preparing to be the best version of yourself and if everyone prepares to be the version of themselves we should continue to grow.

“We have a standard of what's acceptable and what we want to achieve and go above and it's not acceptable to let that slip,” added Healy ahead of this weekend’s visit of Fiji to Lansdowne Road.

“What's not respectful is to let that slip also. We need to respect our opposition and what they're going to bring and by doing that we need to bring our A game and put out our best performance. With that mentality, you can use it across the board for whoever you play against.”

Although Healy and fellow prop Finlay Bealham cannot deny that they are currently second-choice front-rows, it does not mean they are content with their status.

A lack of viable, or reliably fit, alternatives has allowed the enduring Healy to maintain his presence in the squad while Bealham’s graph is rising all the time, such that Ireland’s scrum barely wavered when he replaced ankle injury victim Tadhg Furlong last weekend.

“Tadhg's obviously a world-class player and he's a British Lion and everything like that but I need to be pushing him and making him better and making myself better,” says the Connacht player.

“I wouldn't see myself as a back-up player. I can fill that role and I keep pushing myself and finding new limits to where I can go and see what happens.

“100 % Tadhg has made me a better player. Tadhg's been very good to me.

“I work a lot with him in terms of reviewing training and preparation and everything like that, just kind of bouncing ideas off him, learning from him as best as I can and asking him questions about what he could do better if he was me.

“We catch up most nights and sit down for an hour and go through training, go through scrums, all that fun stuff and just bounce ideas off each other and have a really good conversation about things.

“For me that's been an area where I've got a lot of growth from so I'm very thankful to him for letting me.”

Healy knows that only by making others better can he too improve.

“I view it with a growth mindset and about how hard I can push Jeremy Loughman and Andy Porter and what I can get from myself in doing that.

“I have a lot to give to them in what they can learn about the game and I am working on the best ways of messaging that to the lads and how to not just blurt stuff at them.

“But at the same time, in doing all that, I have to drag the best out of myself and be in a position that if called upon, I'm there to do a job.

“To me that's the fun part of it. The competition week in, week out and pushing for the top spot because if you lose that drive there's no point in being in here.”

Healy’s contract is up next year – but only after the World Cup ends. He is hungrier than ever – although there are different reasons now for watching what he eats.

“I have learned a lot, there was one game where I was on the bench and I didn’t have the same load of food that I’d ordinarily have if I had have been starting,” he says.

“From a nutrition side of it, I make sure I have enough fuel in me as if I was starting a game and then that is where I have to do extra in the gym on a Monday, or else cycle it out or do a bit of fitness to run off what you didn’t get done on match day.

“I got caught off guard once or twice by not having enough fuel in me to finish it the game out.”

He is determined to deliver a stunning career encore and it is more than likely he can smash O’Driscoll’s record during the World Cup if he keeps fit.