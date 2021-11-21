Player ratings: Tadhg Furlong delivers world class performance as Ireland blow Argentina away

Tadhg Furlong is tackled by Julian Montoya, right, and Guido Petti. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Here is how the Ireland players rated in the 53-7 win over Argentina at the Aviva Stadium.

Hugo Keenan 7

Doesn’t put a foot wrong, mixing his game nicely between passing, kicking and running and making an understated impact.

Robert Baloucoune 7

Must have been getting cold out there with no ball coming his way in the first half, but he got into it after the break without ever cutting loose.

Garry Ringrose 8

Closed out a fine window with another strong performance, constantly challenging the Pumas defence with his positive attacking play and clever decisions.

Robbie Henshaw 7

Understandably a little rusty after a long lay-off, yet he showed his quality with direct, hard running and got better as it went on.

James Lowe 7

Left exposed for the Argentina try, but this was a solid outing by the left winger who was strong in the air and good with the boot. Pops up everywhere.

Joey Carbery 7

Didn’t shoot the lights out, but will be happy with his decision-making and defensive contribution. Enjoyed a bit more space at full-back.

Conor Murray 7

A mixed bag for the under-pressure scrum-half. Some lovely touches, clever passes and good kicks, but needs to be a little more decisive at the base of the ruck.

Andrew Porter 7

A tough examination for the loosehead who had a big shift last week. Just about broke even at scrum-time, shipped a few penalties but scored his try.

Ronan Kelleher 8

Rounded out an excellent window with a good performance. His lineout confidence is growing, his all-round play superb.

Tadhg Furlong 9

World class. This was a little bit more open than the two previous games and it suited the tighthead prop just fine.

Tadhg Beirne 7

A late addition after Iain Henderson’s injury, he won’t want to see the first try but got into it with some fine handling and scored late on.

James Ryan 6

The captain was playing well, particularly with ball in hand, before he was forced off with yet another head injury.

Peter O’Mahony 8

Another who came into the team late and started slowly, but the Munster captain grew into it and enjoyed a fine second-half as captain.

Josh van der Flier 8

Has weaponised his carrying game in the last 18 months and got his reward for a fine November with a pair of well-deserved tries.

Caelan Doris 8

A thoroughbred, he’s been excellent at blindside but equally comfortable at No 8. Another fine try capped a very good window.

Bench Impact 8

Ryan Baird’s lung-busting break was the highlight, but this was a good day for the bench. Craig Casey’s service was slick, Harry Byrne was decent and Dan Sheehan and Cian Healy nabbed tries as Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney and Keith Earls all saw action.

Coach: Andy Farrell 8

The team overcame some pre-match disruption and functioned reasonably well, but the opposition have to be taken into account and Argentina faded badly. All in all, a very good month.