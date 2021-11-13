Player ratings: Keenan, Doris, Lowe, Porter and Ringrose shine brightest in Ireland's stellar display against All Blacks

Ireland claimed a historic 29-20 win over New Zealand. Here’s how both teams rated in a thriller at the Aviva Stadium..
Hugo Keenan 9
For the second week running, he played a beautiful try-scoring pass. Biggest test of his career, but it was no surprise that he looked at home in elite company.
Andrew Conway 8
Conceded an early penalty, but it was a rare blemish as the winger picked up where he left off last weekend. Strong in the air, superb double-tackle saved a try.
Garry Ringrose 9
Delivered his best performance for some time. Teamed up with Conway to stop a try and offered plenty in attack with clever lines of running that caused problems.
Bundee Aki 8
Relished going toe-to-toe with many of his former team-mates. A willing carrier all day, he regularly punched holes in the black wall, until he ran himself into the ground.
James Lowe 9
Emotion poured from him as he celebrated a well-taken try against the country of his birth. Popped up all over the pitch again and came up with a stunning try-saving tackle.
Johnny Sexton 8
Shook off a first-half knee injury to expertly pull the expert. All Blacks targeted the skipper with some late shots before a HIA ended his involvement.
Jamison Gibson-Park 8
A very different challenge compared to last week's arm-chair ride but he was equally as impressive. Cracking 50:22 kick was a real highlight of a fine display.
Andrew Porter 9
Stood up well to what was a major test of his scrummaging credentials since switching back to loosehead. Huge engine saw him go 76 minutes.
Ronan Kelleher 8
Over-threw his first lineout and conceded a penalty for Furlong's disallowed try, but then made up for it with one of his own. Carrying was a vital source of go-forward ball.
Tadhg Furlong 8
Flew out of the traps. Won a scrum penalty and thought he was over for a try. One defensive mix-up, but another big showing from the best of the business.
Iain Henderson 7
Discipline was an issue in the first-half but he did come up with an important steal. Still working his way back to full fitness, called ashore shortly after the restart.
James Ryan 8
Will be frustrated that he lost the lineout on the stroke of half-time but he pinched a Kiwi ball and was ferocious in contact on both sides.
Caelan Doris 9
Immense from start to finish. Growing in stature with every game at this level, as he offers the back-row a new dynamic. Outstanding try summed up his class.
Josh van der Flier 8
Not the flashiest performance from a man who makes those around him look good. A menace at the breakdown, he helped set the tone in defence with rapid line speed.
Jack Conan 8
Deceptively quick footwork allowed him to exploit gaps in the New Zealand defence. New attacking shape allows him to thrive in the wider channels.
Replacements
Joey Carbery's (7) nerveless goal-kicking steered Ireland home, with his Munster team-mates Peter O'Mahony (7) and Tadhg Beirne (7) came up with crucial turnovers in the latter stages. Rob Herring (7) and Finlay Bealham (7) bolstered the front-row. Cian Healy, Conor Murray and Keith Earls (not on long enough to rate).
NEW ZEALAND
Jordie Barrett 5
Kicked well but found it difficult to get into the game and have an impact. Like most of his team-mates, totally out-played by his opposite number.
Will Jordan 6
Starved of possession until he burst into life with a sublime kick and chase, as he linked with Ioane to score a wonderful try. Rare glimpse of his class.
Rieko Ioane 5
Perhaps better suited to the wing, the versatile back didn't get much space to showcase his ability, but he came up with an excellent play for Jordan's score.
Anton Linert-Brown 5
Injury ended his involvement just before the break but he was struggling to gain a foothold for the time he was on the pitch.
Sevu Reece 4
Loose display from the man who almost joined Connacht until his off-field actions scuppered the move. Sloppiness in possession stunted momentum.
Beauden Barrett (N/A) Richie Mo'unga (5)
Barrett was replaced after just 20 minutes by Mo'unga as the out-half shipped a heavy blow to the head following a strong carry from Conway. One delicate Mo'unga chip caught the eye.
TJ Perenara 5
Forced a big turnover penalty early on but playing behind a beaten pick, he struggled to get the back-line moving. Out-half disruption didn't help matters either.
Joe Moody 5
Unable to exert his usual dominance at scrum-time, offered very little on the ball, but he made a remarkable 18 tackles in 52 minutes he was on the pitch.
Codie Taylor 5
Yellow carded for a dangerous swinging arm on Sexton and while he scored a try on his return from the bin, the hooker was at fault for Doris' score.
Nepo Laulala 5
Like his fellow prop, anonymous as an attacking threat and while he made 16 tackles, he also missed five.
Brodie Retallick 5
The All Blacks' enforcer was nowhere near his best as the Ireland pack put a target on his head and nullified his threat. A rare quiet day at the office.
Sam Whitelock 6
Big hit on Gibson-Park forced a vital first-half knock-on, but like his second-row partner, he was well below par as he was forced to spend the day making tackle after tackle.
Ethan Blackadder 5
Late hit on Sexton was duly punished. Not at the races around the breakdown, with the flanker struggling to live with Ireland's ferocity. Worked hard in defence.
Dalton Papali'i 6
Played a key role in a cracking set-piece move for Taylor's try as his soft hands put the hooker over. A rare attacking highlight. 29 tackles was a remarkable effort.
Ardie Savea 5
Question marks remain over whether No 8 is his best position. So much is expected of him in this back-row but he wasn't at his best here.
Replacements
David Havili (5) got longer than expected, Dane Coles (5) got on for two stints, Akira Ioane (5) had a try disallowed, Karl Tu'inukuafe (5) and Tyrel Lomax (5) couldn't turn the tide. Tupou Vaa'i and Finlay Christie were unused.