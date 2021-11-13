| 11.4°C Dublin

Player ratings: Keenan, Doris, Lowe, Porter and Ringrose shine brightest in Ireland's stellar display against All Blacks

Ireland's Hugo Keenan in action during the win over New Zealand Expand

Ireland's Hugo Keenan in action during the win over New Zealand

Ireland claimed a historic 29-20 win over New Zealand. Here’s how both teams rated in a thriller at the Aviva Stadium..

Hugo Keenan 9

For the second week running, he played a beautiful try-scoring pass. Biggest test of his career, but it was no surprise that he looked at home in elite company.

Andrew Conway 8

Conceded an early penalty, but it was a rare blemish as the winger picked up where he left off last weekend. Strong in the air, superb double-tackle saved a try.

Garry Ringrose 9

Delivered his best performance for some time. Teamed up with Conway to stop a try and offered plenty in attack with clever lines of running that caused problems.

Bundee Aki 8

Relished going toe-to-toe with many of his former team-mates. A willing carrier all day, he regularly punched holes in the black wall, until he ran himself into the ground.

James Lowe 9

Emotion poured from him as he celebrated a well-taken try against the country of his birth. Popped up all over the pitch again and came up with a stunning try-saving tackle.

Johnny Sexton 8

Shook off a first-half knee injury to expertly pull the expert. All Blacks targeted the skipper with some late shots before a HIA ended his involvement.

Jamison Gibson-Park 8

A very different challenge compared to last week's arm-chair ride but he was equally as impressive. Cracking 50:22 kick was a real highlight of a fine display.

Andrew Porter 9

Stood up well to what was a major test of his scrummaging credentials since switching back to loosehead. Huge engine saw him go 76 minutes.

Ronan Kelleher 8

Over-threw his first lineout and conceded a penalty for Furlong's disallowed try, but then made up for it with one of his own. Carrying was a vital source of go-forward ball.

Tadhg Furlong 8

Flew out of the traps. Won a scrum penalty and thought he was over for a try. One defensive mix-up, but another big showing from the best of the business.

Iain Henderson 7

Discipline was an issue in the first-half but he did come up with an important steal. Still working his way back to full fitness, called ashore shortly after the restart.

James Ryan 8

Will be frustrated that he lost the lineout on the stroke of half-time but he pinched a Kiwi ball and was ferocious in contact on both sides.

Caelan Doris 9

Immense from start to finish. Growing in stature with every game at this level, as he offers the back-row a new dynamic. Outstanding try summed up his class.

Josh van der Flier 8

Not the flashiest performance from a man who makes those around him look good. A menace at the breakdown, he helped set the tone in defence with rapid line speed.

Jack Conan 8

Deceptively quick footwork allowed him to exploit gaps in the New Zealand defence. New attacking shape allows him to thrive in the wider channels.

Replacements

Joey Carbery's (7) nerveless goal-kicking steered Ireland home, with his Munster team-mates Peter O'Mahony (7) and Tadhg Beirne (7) came up with crucial turnovers in the latter stages. Rob Herring (7) and Finlay Bealham (7) bolstered the front-row. Cian Healy, Conor Murray and Keith Earls (not on long enough to rate).

NEW ZEALAND

Jordie Barrett 5

Kicked well but found it difficult to get into the game and have an impact. Like most of his team-mates, totally out-played by his opposite number.

Will Jordan 6

Starved of possession until he burst into life with a sublime kick and chase, as he linked with Ioane to score a wonderful try. Rare glimpse of his class.

Rieko Ioane 5

Perhaps better suited to the wing, the versatile back didn't get much space to showcase his ability, but he came up with an excellent play for Jordan's score.

Anton Linert-Brown 5

Injury ended his involvement just before the break but he was struggling to gain a foothold for the time he was on the pitch.

Sevu Reece 4

Loose display from the man who almost joined Connacht until his off-field actions scuppered the move. Sloppiness in possession stunted momentum.

Beauden Barrett (N/A) Richie Mo'unga (5)

Barrett was replaced after just 20 minutes by Mo'unga as the out-half shipped a heavy blow to the head following a strong carry from Conway. One delicate Mo'unga chip caught the eye.

TJ Perenara 5

Forced a big turnover penalty early on but playing behind a beaten pick, he struggled to get the back-line moving. Out-half disruption didn't help matters either.

Joe Moody 5

Unable to exert his usual dominance at scrum-time, offered very little on the ball, but he made a remarkable 18 tackles in 52 minutes he was on the pitch.

Codie Taylor 5

Yellow carded for a dangerous swinging arm on Sexton and while he scored a try on his return from the bin, the hooker was at fault for Doris' score.

Nepo Laulala 5

Like his fellow prop, anonymous as an attacking threat and while he made 16 tackles, he also missed five.

Brodie Retallick 5

The All Blacks' enforcer was nowhere near his best as the Ireland pack put a target on his head and nullified his threat. A rare quiet day at the office.

Sam Whitelock 6

Big hit on Gibson-Park forced a vital first-half knock-on, but like his second-row partner, he was well below par as he was forced to spend the day making tackle after tackle.

Ethan Blackadder 5

Late hit on Sexton was duly punished. Not at the races around the breakdown, with the flanker struggling to live with Ireland's ferocity. Worked hard in defence.

Dalton Papali'i 6

Played a key role in a cracking set-piece move for Taylor's try as his soft hands put the hooker over. A rare attacking highlight. 29 tackles was a remarkable effort.

Ardie Savea 5

Question marks remain over whether No 8 is his best position. So much is expected of him in this back-row but he wasn't at his best here.

Replacements

David Havili (5) got longer than expected, Dane Coles (5) got on for two stints, Akira Ioane (5) had a try disallowed, Karl Tu'inukuafe (5) and Tyrel Lomax (5) couldn't turn the tide. Tupou Vaa'i and Finlay Christie were unused.

