Player ratings: Keenan, Doris, Lowe, Porter and Ringrose shine brightest in Ireland's stellar display against All Blacks

Ireland's Hugo Keenan in action during the win over New Zealand

Ireland claimed a historic 29-20 win over New Zealand. Here’s how both teams rated in a thriller at the Aviva Stadium..

Hugo Keenan 9

For the second week running, he played a beautiful try-scoring pass. Biggest test of his career, but it was no surprise that he looked at home in elite company.

Andrew Conway 8

Conceded an early penalty, but it was a rare blemish as the winger picked up where he left off last weekend. Strong in the air, superb double-tackle saved a try.

Garry Ringrose 9

Delivered his best performance for some time. Teamed up with Conway to stop a try and offered plenty in attack with clever lines of running that caused problems.

Bundee Aki 8

Relished going toe-to-toe with many of his former team-mates. A willing carrier all day, he regularly punched holes in the black wall, until he ran himself into the ground.

James Lowe 9

Emotion poured from him as he celebrated a well-taken try against the country of his birth. Popped up all over the pitch again and came up with a stunning try-saving tackle.

Johnny Sexton 8

Shook off a first-half knee injury to expertly pull the expert. All Blacks targeted the skipper with some late shots before a HIA ended his involvement.

Jamison Gibson-Park 8

A very different challenge compared to last week's arm-chair ride but he was equally as impressive. Cracking 50:22 kick was a real highlight of a fine display.

Andrew Porter 9

Stood up well to what was a major test of his scrummaging credentials since switching back to loosehead. Huge engine saw him go 76 minutes.

Ronan Kelleher 8

Over-threw his first lineout and conceded a penalty for Furlong's disallowed try, but then made up for it with one of his own. Carrying was a vital source of go-forward ball.

Tadhg Furlong 8

Flew out of the traps. Won a scrum penalty and thought he was over for a try. One defensive mix-up, but another big showing from the best of the business.

Iain Henderson 7

Discipline was an issue in the first-half but he did come up with an important steal. Still working his way back to full fitness, called ashore shortly after the restart.

James Ryan 8

Will be frustrated that he lost the lineout on the stroke of half-time but he pinched a Kiwi ball and was ferocious in contact on both sides.

Caelan Doris 9

Immense from start to finish. Growing in stature with every game at this level, as he offers the back-row a new dynamic. Outstanding try summed up his class.

Josh van der Flier 8

Not the flashiest performance from a man who makes those around him look good. A menace at the breakdown, he helped set the tone in defence with rapid line speed.

Jack Conan 8

Deceptively quick footwork allowed him to exploit gaps in the New Zealand defence. New attacking shape allows him to thrive in the wider channels.

Replacements

Joey Carbery's (7) nerveless goal-kicking steered Ireland home, with his Munster team-mates Peter O'Mahony (7) and Tadhg Beirne (7) came up with crucial turnovers in the latter stages. Rob Herring (7) and Finlay Bealham (7) bolstered the front-row. Cian Healy, Conor Murray and Keith Earls (not on long enough to rate).

NEW ZEALAND

Jordie Barrett 5

Kicked well but found it difficult to get into the game and have an impact. Like most of his team-mates, totally out-played by his opposite number.



Will Jordan 6

Starved of possession until he burst into life with a sublime kick and chase, as he linked with Ioane to score a wonderful try. Rare glimpse of his class.

Rieko Ioane 5

Perhaps better suited to the wing, the versatile back didn't get much space to showcase his ability, but he came up with an excellent play for Jordan's score.

Anton Linert-Brown 5

Injury ended his involvement just before the break but he was struggling to gain a foothold for the time he was on the pitch.

Sevu Reece 4

Loose display from the man who almost joined Connacht until his off-field actions scuppered the move. Sloppiness in possession stunted momentum.

Beauden Barrett (N/A) Richie Mo'unga (5)

Barrett was replaced after just 20 minutes by Mo'unga as the out-half shipped a heavy blow to the head following a strong carry from Conway. One delicate Mo'unga chip caught the eye.

TJ Perenara 5

Forced a big turnover penalty early on but playing behind a beaten pick, he struggled to get the back-line moving. Out-half disruption didn't help matters either.

Joe Moody 5

Unable to exert his usual dominance at scrum-time, offered very little on the ball, but he made a remarkable 18 tackles in 52 minutes he was on the pitch.

Codie Taylor 5

Yellow carded for a dangerous swinging arm on Sexton and while he scored a try on his return from the bin, the hooker was at fault for Doris' score.

Nepo Laulala 5

Like his fellow prop, anonymous as an attacking threat and while he made 16 tackles, he also missed five.

Brodie Retallick 5

The All Blacks' enforcer was nowhere near his best as the Ireland pack put a target on his head and nullified his threat. A rare quiet day at the office.

Sam Whitelock 6

Big hit on Gibson-Park forced a vital first-half knock-on, but like his second-row partner, he was well below par as he was forced to spend the day making tackle after tackle.

Ethan Blackadder 5

Late hit on Sexton was duly punished. Not at the races around the breakdown, with the flanker struggling to live with Ireland's ferocity. Worked hard in defence.

Dalton Papali'i 6

Played a key role in a cracking set-piece move for Taylor's try as his soft hands put the hooker over. A rare attacking highlight. 29 tackles was a remarkable effort.

Ardie Savea 5

Question marks remain over whether No 8 is his best position. So much is expected of him in this back-row but he wasn't at his best here.

Replacements

David Havili (5) got longer than expected, Dane Coles (5) got on for two stints, Akira Ioane (5) had a try disallowed, Karl Tu'inukuafe (5) and Tyrel Lomax (5) couldn't turn the tide. Tupou Vaa'i and Finlay Christie were unused.