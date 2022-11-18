Peter O'Mahony: 'There would be a serious issue if we didn’t think we didn’t have more to give'

Peter O’Mahony acting as a water carrier during last week's clash between Ireland and Fiji at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

IRELAND are riding the crest of a wave after victories against New Zealand and South Africa, but back-row Peter O’Mahony believes there is still more to come from this team.

O’Mahony missed last week’s win against Fiji, but is back in the starting team as Australia come to Lansdowne Road. The 88-cap back-row is pleased to see his side on an upward curve, but insists there is always room to improve.

“There would be a serious issue if we didn’t think we didn’t have more to give,” said O’Mahony, speaking at the launch of Aviva’s partnership with FoodCloud.

“Saturday is another big test. You have to be improving all the time. Other teams are getting better and better and we want to stay ahead of the curve.

“Your intent is always to play the perfect game; that’s never going to happen, but that’s what you’re chasing all the time.”

Australia arrive in Dublin for the first time since 2016 having suffered five defeats in their last six games. Ireland last faced the Wallabies in 2018, where they recovered from defeat in Brisbane to win the following two Tests and take the series. O’Mahony believes Australia are a stronger side since Dave Rennie took charge in 2020.

“It was a huge step for us and was incredible,” said O’Mahony of the 2018 series.

​“It gave us an incredible amount of belief. It was a long time ago and they have improved since. Rennie has come in and has really put his stamp on the way they play. Australia have always been an incredible attacking-style team.

“They have got a good balance between their attack and their ability to take teams on. When they get things right, they can be very hard to get a handle on. We’d be expecting to have been high up on their list of big performances they want to put down.”

The 33-year-old also lauded the impact of head coach Farrell and his staff since taking over in 2019.

“He is our head coach, but there’s a whole group who are very comfortable in themselves, very calm and capable of giving us direction.”

Meanwhile, Toulouse’s talismanic scrum-half Antoine Dupont is set to miss his side’s Heineken Champions Cup clash with Munster next month after being handed a four-week ban following his red card during France’s win over South Africa last weekend.

Dupont was sent off for taking his former Toulouse team-mate Cheslin Kolbe out in the air, and having faced a disciplinary committee, the France skipper has now learned his fate.

The outstanding 26-year-old had an initial eight-week ban halved, which means he will miss France’s meeting with Japan this weekend, as well as Toulouse’s game against Munster on December 11.