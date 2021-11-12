‘No split’ in Ireland women’s camp as Porter insists men back their stance

Ireland prop Andrew Porter says the men’s team stand firmly behind the women’s side ahead of their clash with the United States tonight.

Yesterday, captain Ciara Griffin revealed that the IRFU director of women’s rugby Anthony Eddy apologised to the team “in case people took offence” to his comments in an interview on Monday. She confirmed that the squad is “disappointed” with his framing of their failing to qualify for the World Cup.

Those comments unleashed a backlash within the women’s game, led by hooker Cliodhna Moloney who described them as “slurry”.

Yesterday, 11 of Moloney’s squad mates voiced support, heaping further pressure on Eddy, whose boss David Nucifora is set to be handed a new contract today.

Prominent women’s rugby website scrumqueens.com has reported that Nucifora contacted Moloney about her comments this week, with the IRFU saying “it is not IRFU policy to prevent any player from expressing their opinion” as they did not confirm or deny the conversation took place.

A number of players have kept their counsel on the issue, but Griffin insisted the squad remains united, and will put their trust in Amanda Bennett’s independent review.

“There is no split in camp. It hasn’t really caused disruption, because we have an international game in just over 24 hours,” she said. “We all back each other. It’s really important that that point gets across – we have each other’s backs, at all times.”

Speaking ahead of the game against the All Blacks, Porter expressed his solidarity.

“You always want your country to do well, the players to be happy,” he said. “You could imagine, if you were in their shoes, how disappointed and hard done by they must be.

“Everyone’s behind them in terms of the organisation and all the players are behind them. They’ve a huge game and we wish we could go to it, but we can’t because of the bubble.

“Obviously, there’s frustrations there but the amount of support they have behind them is huge. .”

Former Ireland hooker Bernard Jackman called on the IRFU committee to intervene, describing Moloney’s stance as “Irish rugby’s Saipan”.