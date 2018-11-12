New Zealand's Ryan Crotty eager to keep Ronan O'Gara quiet by beating Ireland this weekend

New Zealand centre Ryan Crotty is hoping to keep his Crusaders' coach Ronan O'Gara quiet by beating Ireland this weekend

The former Ireland out-half who helped the Crusaders retain their Super Rugby title last season is due to arrive in Dublin later this week and Crotty hopes to catch up with him then.

"He's not too bad," Crotty laughed. "I think he's in later in the week. Some of the boys might get a chance to catch up and say g'day but he is a pretty passionate Irishman, isn't he?

"Yeah, it would be nice to get the job done on Saturday so we don't have to hear from him too much."

Crotty admitted that he didn't often watch Six Nations or European rugby in general, which is in keeping with the general mood in New Zealand.

"We've got an Irish coach (O'Gara) at the Crusaders so he tells me everything I need to know," the centre added.

"No, a couple of replays and stuff like that. Social media is pretty good these days as well and there's clips of James Lowe scoring all over Instagram or whatever so you keep up with that.

"They're doing some great things. There are some trends in the game that the northern hemisphere is doing really well. It's exciting to see them come along so well. It's testament to the coaching and to the quality of players they have over there."

Online Editors