Murray poised to start on bench as Farrell unlikely to change too much

Jamison Gibson Park, right, and Jonathan Sexton look set to start in Saturday's clash against New Zealand at Aviva Stadium. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Andy Farrell looks set to stick close to the formula that worked so well when Ireland hammered Japan last weekend when he selects his side to face New Zealand today.

Despite the strength of the performance, the head coach still has big decisions to make at hooker, second-row and scrum-half. Rónan Kelleher, Tadhg Beirne and Jamison Gibson-Park all did well in the 60-5 win, but their more experienced rivals are pushing for selection.

Perhaps the tightest call is between Iain Henderson and Beirne who are vying to partner James Ryan in the second-row. Beirne played well against Japan, but Henderson’s experience, physicality and lineout prowess could see him edge the call.

Henderson’s provincial team-mate Rob Herring may be promoted to the replacements after Dan Sheehan made his debut against Japan.

The South African-born hooker is the best lineout thrower in the squad and is in excellent form this season. While he doesn’t have the physique of his Leinster rivals, Sheehan and Kelleher, there’s a strong case for including him against the best defensive lineout in the game. However, Kelleher looks set to start.

Conor Murray, meanwhile, looks likely to start on the bench with Gibson-Park having earned his place against the country of his birth.

The return of Robbie Henshaw is another conundrum for Farrell who rates the Lion highly but will be cautious about throwing him in after three months out.

Otherwise, it’s expected to be as you were with Hugo Keenan, Andrew Conway and James Lowe in the back-three, Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki in the centre and Johnny Sexton leading the side from out-half.

New Zealand also name their team today, with Beauden Barrett expected to be preferred to Richie Mo’unga at out-half.

Meanwhile, the IRFU is expected to confirm a new two-year deal for performance director David Nucifora tomorrow.

IRELAND (POSSIBLE TEAM TO FACE NEW ZEALAND) – H Keenan; A Conway, G Ringrose, B Aki, J Lowe; J Sexton (capt), J Gibson-Park; A Porter, R Kelleher, T Furlong; T Beirne/I Henderson, J Ryan; C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan. Reps: R Herring, C Healy, F Bealham, T Beirne/I Henderson, P O’Mahony, C Murray, J Carbery, K Earls.