Meet the Fijians – The powerful 23 set for a big clash with Ireland

The lowdown on Saturday's opposition as they prepare to face Andy Farrell’s Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.
15 – Setareki Tuicuvu (Height: 179cm, Weight 95kg, 10 caps)
The Brive flier (27) scored five tries in the Top 14 last season and has crossed the line three times in his 10 caps for Fiji. A dangerous broken-field runner.
14 – Jiuta Wainiqolo (187cm, 97kg, 3 caps)
Just 23, the Toulon winger has established a reputation as a hot-stepping finisher of the highest quality. A regular starter in France where he terrorises defences with his pace and power.
13 – Waisea Nayacalevu (193cm, 105kg, 31 caps)
The most experienced back in the team, captain Nayacalevu (32) is also at Toulon and has more than 200 appearances in France. Powerful, pacy and tough.
12 – Kalaveti Ravouvou (186cm, 94kg, 2 caps)
One of Fiji’s rising stars, he impressed for the Drua in Super Rugby with his hard carrying. Beyond that tight work, the inside centre is a creative force with pace when given the space.
11 – Vinaya Habosi (176cm, 92kg, 4 caps)
All power, pace and skills, 22-year-old Habosi caused Super Rugby defences all sorts of bother with the Drua.
10 – Teti Tela (176cm, 90kg, 4 caps)
Traditionally one of Fiji’s problem positions, Tela (31) had a career in Australia and should have an established combination with his 9 and 12 who are also part of the Drua set-up.
9 – Frank Lomani (180cm, 81kg, 23 caps)
Another fairly experienced campaigner with experience in Australia and England, Drua scrum-half Lomani (26) plays the game at tempo and carries a breaking threat. Will have a cut.
1 – Eroni Mawi (188cm, 130kg, 21 caps)
Mawi will be the heaviest man on the pitch, with 5kg on Tadhg Furlong. A regular in the Saracens 23, he’s strong in the carry.
2 – Sam Matavesi (183cm, 111kg, 22 caps)
Born in Cornwall, the younger brother of Josh is a regular for Northampton. Strong at set-piece.
3 – Manasa Saulo (188cm, 128kg, 51 caps)
The most experienced player in the Fiji ranks, Drua’s Saulo (33) previously played in Romania, France, England and the US.
4 – Isoa Nasilasila (197cm, 117kg, 3 caps)
A fan of astronomy, Drua lock Nasilasalila (23) has the capabilities to reach for the stars with his big frame and strong skill-set.
5 – Ratu Rotuisolia (196cm, 123kg, 1 cap)
Sin-binned early on against Scotland, the 24-year-old is a keen hiker and will be desperate to scale the heights today.
6 – Albert Tuisue (188cm, 115kg, 17 caps)
Now at Gloucester after a successful stint at London Irish, the flanker is an explosive collision winner.
7 – Levani Botia (182cm, 103kg, 23 caps)
One of the leading centres in Europe, La Rochelle’s Botia lines out at openside for the Fijians and he’s every bit as good.
8 – Viliame Mata (196cm, 116kg, 21 caps)
Known as Big Bill in Edinburgh, the No 8 is one of the best players in the URC when fit. Hard to stop if given any space.
Replacements
16 – Mesu Dolokoto (177cm, 115kg, 12 caps)
Spent time in Glasgow and New Zealand and was part of the Fiji side that shocked France in 2018. Now at the Drua.
17 – Livai Natave (180cm, 120kg, 1 cap)
Back-up loosehead Natave also plays for the Drua and brings plenty of size if not much experience to the party.
18 – Lee-Roy Atalifo (180cm, 134kg, 17 caps)
Edinburgh prop Atalifo brings lots of size to the set-piece. Prior to becoming a professional rugby player, he was a fire-fighter.
19 – Api Ratuniyarawa (198cm, 123kg, 42 caps)
Currently with London Irish after stints at Northampton and Pau. Now 36, he’s still a capable contributor to the cause.
20 – Johnny Dyer (190cm, 112kg, 4 caps)
Biarritz flanker is a regular starter in the French second-flight. A real breakdown threat with an evasive running styule.
21 – Simione Kuruvoli (173cm, 74kg, 5 caps)
The Drua scrum-half has played all his professional rugby in Fiji. Has a background in judo, Aussie rules and rugby league.
22 – Ben Volavola (189cm, 96kg, 44 caps)
Back at Racing 92 for a second stint, out-half Volavola (31) has spent time at the Cruasaders and Bordeaux.
23 – Adrea Cocagi (185cm, 109kg, 0 caps)
Set to make his debut off the bench, centre Cocagi is a regular for Castres in the Top 14 who has scored three tries in seven games this season.