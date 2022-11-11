Meet the Fijians – The powerful 23 set for a big clash with Ireland

The lowdown on Saturday's opposition as they prepare to face Andy Farrell’s Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

15 – Setareki Tuicuvu (Height: 179cm, Weight 95kg, 10 caps)

The Brive flier (27) scored five tries in the Top 14 last season and has crossed the line three times in his 10 caps for Fiji. A dangerous broken-field runner.

14 – Jiuta Wainiqolo (187cm, 97kg, 3 caps)

Just 23, the Toulon winger has established a reputation as a hot-stepping finisher of the highest quality. A regular starter in France where he terrorises defences with his pace and power.

13 – Waisea Nayacalevu (193cm, 105kg, 31 caps)

Waisea Nayacalevu: Experienced captain

Waisea Nayacalevu: Experienced captain

The most experienced back in the team, captain Nayacalevu (32) is also at Toulon and has more than 200 appearances in France. Powerful, pacy and tough.

12 – Kalaveti Ravouvou (186cm, 94kg, 2 caps)

One of Fiji’s rising stars, he impressed for the Drua in Super Rugby with his hard carrying. Beyond that tight work, the inside centre is a creative force with pace when given the space.

11 – Vinaya Habosi (176cm, 92kg, 4 caps)

All power, pace and skills, 22-year-old Habosi caused Super Rugby defences all sorts of bother with the Drua.



10 – Teti Tela (176cm, 90kg, 4 caps)

Traditionally one of Fiji’s problem positions, Tela (31) had a career in Australia and should have an established combination with his 9 and 12 who are also part of the Drua set-up.

9 – Frank Lomani (180cm, 81kg, 23 caps)

Another fairly experienced campaigner with experience in Australia and England, Drua scrum-half Lomani (26) plays the game at tempo and carries a breaking threat. Will have a cut.

1 – Eroni Mawi (188cm, 130kg, 21 caps)

Mawi will be the heaviest man on the pitch, with 5kg on Tadhg Furlong. A regular in the Saracens 23, he’s strong in the carry.

2 – Sam Matavesi (183cm, 111kg, 22 caps)

Born in Cornwall, the younger brother of Josh is a regular for Northampton. Strong at set-piece.

3 – Manasa Saulo (188cm, 128kg, 51 caps)

The most experienced player in the Fiji ranks, Drua’s Saulo (33) previously played in Romania, France, England and the US.

4 – Isoa Nasilasila (197cm, 117kg, 3 caps)

A fan of astronomy, Drua lock Nasilasalila (23) has the capabilities to reach for the stars with his big frame and strong skill-set.

5 – Ratu Rotuisolia (196cm, 123kg, 1 cap)

Sin-binned early on against Scotland, the 24-year-old is a keen hiker and will be desperate to scale the heights today.

6 – Albert Tuisue (188cm, 115kg, 17 caps)

Now at Gloucester after a successful stint at London Irish, the flanker is an explosive collision winner.

7 – Levani Botia (182cm, 103kg, 23 caps)

One of the leading centres in Europe, La Rochelle’s Botia lines out at openside for the Fijians and he’s every bit as good.

8 – Viliame Mata (196cm, 116kg, 21 caps)

Known as Big Bill in Edinburgh, the No 8 is one of the best players in the URC when fit. Hard to stop if given any space.



Replacements

16 – Mesu Dolokoto (177cm, 115kg, 12 caps)

Spent time in Glasgow and New Zealand and was part of the Fiji side that shocked France in 2018. Now at the Drua.

17 – Livai Natave (180cm, 120kg, 1 cap)

Back-up loosehead Natave also plays for the Drua and brings plenty of size if not much experience to the party.

18 – Lee-Roy Atalifo (180cm, 134kg, 17 caps)

Edinburgh prop Atalifo brings lots of size to the set-piece. Prior to becoming a professional rugby player, he was a fire-fighter.

19 – Api Ratuniyarawa (198cm, 123kg, 42 caps)

Currently with London Irish after stints at Northampton and Pau. Now 36, he’s still a capable contributor to the cause.

20 – Johnny Dyer (190cm, 112kg, 4 caps)

Biarritz flanker is a regular starter in the French second-flight. A real breakdown threat with an evasive running styule.

21 – Simione Kuruvoli (173cm, 74kg, 5 caps)

The Drua scrum-half has played all his professional rugby in Fiji. Has a background in judo, Aussie rules and rugby league.

22 – Ben Volavola (189cm, 96kg, 44 caps)

Back at Racing 92 for a second stint, out-half Volavola (31) has spent time at the Cruasaders and Bordeaux.

23 – Adrea Cocagi (185cm, 109kg, 0 caps)

Set to make his debut off the bench, centre Cocagi is a regular for Castres in the Top 14 who has scored three tries in seven games this season.