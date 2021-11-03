‘Lines were lifted and probably misconstrued ’ – Iain Henderson rows back on Warren Gatland row

Iain Henderson in the thick of Ireland training ahead of the Autumn Internationals

Iain Henderson spent a summer brooding over a coach that he felt treated form with disdain when selecting his test sides.

Now the Ulster Lion, discarded entirely by Warren Gatland during the abysmal South African series, faces into an autumn under another coach who has stoutly declared that not all his selection quandaries will be determined by form.

However, it may be an irony which works in the imperious Henderson’s favour; for, after a delayed comeback with his province, he may not have had as much time to impress Andy Farrell as he may have liked.

But his reputation is likely to precede him – just as he charged something similar happened when Gatland opted to ditch the occasional skipper and opt for Courtney Lawes instead in the summer.

Perhaps it was the overtly chummy, clubby atmosphere of his surroundings last month that led to Henderson becoming the latest in a long, wearying line of professionals to say something interesting only then to, when reminded of it, attempt to forget the fact that he had ever said it in the first place.

Speaking on the BBC’s Ulster Rugby Show with erstwhile colleagues Rory Best and Tommy Bowe, Henderson distilled a summer of personal discord into a seemingly seething ball of resentment, urged on by the former winger’s assertion that Gatland was reliant more on familiarity than form.

"I would tend to agree with that statement," he said.

"Courtney Lawes, for example, hadn't played a lot of rugby, was injured going in, missed a lot of rugby, comes in and starts all three Tests.

"Don't get me wrong, Courtney is a class player and he probably deserved to be playing, but that would lead you to believe that he (Gatland) wasn't picking on who was on form at the stage, because Courtney had already banked his form from before."

Henderson also spoke about the suffocating Lions’ game-plan and so, four years on from Seán O’Brien’s stormy reaction to the 2017 series in New Zealand, another storm in a tea cup brewed up.

Henderson chose today to row back on his remarks, in the manner of so many modern players who appear startled when presented with passages of the autobiographies they supposedly authored.

“A lot of those comments, lines were lifted and probably misconstrued a little bit,” dissembled Henderson, who confirmed that he hadn’t been in touch with Gatland since.

“Like I said at the time, I would have a lot of faith in Gats’ decisions,” added Henderson, who had starred against the Sharks as skipper before the tour leader Alun Wyn Jones’ delivered his best Lazarus impression.

“It was tough. I was just delighted to be there, to be involved. For anyone to be involved in a Lions tour, it’s incredibly special.

“And I was fully aware prior to the Lions team announcement that there was a chance that mightn’t happen for me.

“So being out there, it was obviously disappointing not being selected.

“But being able to bounce back in and get training, have pre-season with Ulster has been brilliant, and absolutely amazing getting back down here in camp and having a really good week’s prep last week and this week has started off really well too.”

There is a further irony in all this; anyone who knows Henderson might appreciate that not a scintilla of his personality admits the possibility of getting riled up by such trivialities.

Although his on-field intensity has markedly improved in recent times; his effortlessly languid off-field façade has remained the same.

And so any humour that may exist in the suggestion that he shall this month be favoured by reputation above form eludes his grasp.

“I wouldn’t say worried, worry is not an issue,” he says of his chances of starting this month’s major assignments.

“It’s about doing whatever is in my powers that I can do. I can only produce performances for Andy Farrell during certain windows.

“Unfortunately I’m not picking and choosing when they do come around, but I do give my all whether in training or with Ulster.

“Similar to what I said about Warren Gatland, Andy Farrell is a very experienced coach. He is in charge of this team and I trust him to make the best decision in the interests of this team.

“And I’m determined to put my hand up as best as possible. Ultimately, it’s our team and whoever starts I’ll be 100% behind them.”

Japan, a World Cup hazard most recently, provide the first of those challenges; Henderson references the word ‘shock’ on more than one occasion to describe their impact; the word freights a telling revelation of the Irish mind-set.

“I played against them in the World Cup and that was obviously a shock,” says Henderson, who has faced 15 nations in test combat and defeated all in Irish green; except the Brave Blossoms.

“They definitely have a team who knows how they want to play. That’s the one thing you can say about them.

“They work together as a unit very well, they have players who do all the simple drills very well. And we’re fully aware of that.

“We need to have our heads screwed on. Most teams who suffer against Japan get shocked by how fast they play and the tempo at which they play. That’s something we’re trying to account for.

“They shock teams, they shock teams and audiences. You have to remove that shock factor and understand that's the way they're going to be.

“They're going to play with tempo, they're going to play with speed. They've got incredible speed throughout their whole team.

“That's exciting to see, it's exciting to watch, but it's very difficult to play against. If you're aware of that and understand that's how they're going to play you can sort of dictate the pace with your own team's tempo. I'm incredibly excited about the game and I think everyone else should be too.”