Keith Earls: ‘It’s amazing the amount of people out there with a similar story. That was the whole point in doing the book’

Keith Earls has been putting himself out there in one way or another for a decade and a half, yet there’s a difference between doing what you do best beneath the floodlights of a rugby stadium and stepping into the bright lights of national television to bare your soul.

Doing the rounds is part of the package when you release a book, but having written at length about his mental and physical health struggles in his recently released autobiography which he wrote with Tommy Conlon, the Ireland winger has been tackling some tough topics at length on the airwaves.

Earls has revealed that during a particularly low period in 2013 – while he was in camp with Ireland – he was referred to see a psychiatrist in Cork, before being diagnosed as bipolar. And after struggling to get the balance right with treatment he’s got a “great hold” on his mental health in recent years.

All the while, the 34-year-old has been battling away for his place in the Ireland match-day 23; playing a role off the bench in last Saturday’s win over New Zealand.

“It hasn’t been too hard really, to be honest with you,” Earls says of focusing on the day-job amidst the reaction.

“Obviously, I’ve looked at a small bit of it and I was overwhelmed by a lot of the messages that I got, but it nearly relaxed me and kind of motivated me as well.

“It’s amazing the amount of people out there with a similar story. That was the whole point in doing the book as well. So, it’s been an amazing couple of weeks.

“We played against Connacht the night after the Late Late Show and even the Connacht lads on the pitch were saying, “fair play to you”.

“I’ve spoken to other team-mates as well. I’d know some of our team-mates would have the same issues as well without really bringing it up.

“I’ve had plenty of conversations with lads but not too many knew about my own struggles . . . but it’s been a great reaction off them. I’ve got a text off one or two fellas saying they’ve now going and spoke to someone as well.

“I have massive pride in it.

“It’s a bit crazy really that it hasn’t really been spoken about ... I know mental health and everything is getting better but it’s amazing really.

“Everyone definitely suffers from something but some fellahs are better at getting out if it and understanding it.

“Look, I’m unbelievably proud but it’s weird that it’s had such a massive impact.”

Earls admits that he’s a little relieved to have the story out there.

“Yeah, only the last couple of weeks. At the start I was a bit embarrassed about it because of the stigma around it and that’s something which we’re trying to get rid of, the stigma of speaking about it,” he says.

“People have been so nice and – in a way I suppose it’s a brave thing to do, put your story out there and keep being a professional.

“Trying to be a so-called ‘macho man’ rugby player but at the end of the day we’re all human as well and that’s Andy (Farrell) and all of us in here are all about as well: the human side of the rugby player.

“So, we’re getting to know each other in a deeper level than any squad I’ve ever been involved with.”

Inside the camp, he’s had an impact too.

“I didn’t even know, so I saw it on The Late Late Show and it was pretty inspiring, to be honest,” captain James Ryan said of his team-mate.

“You talk about bravery but I suppose having the courage to speak like that so honestly on national TV was pretty inspiring for us.

“So, look, I didn’t think I could think higher of Earlsy already, I was obviously wrong because off the back of that I suppose my admiration of him has even grown.

“We kind of already knew how big a character he was in here but I think everybody else knows, the way he’s able to normalise that, that it doesn’t matter who you are or what you have going for you, mental health doesn’t discriminate.

“In a way he has shown that.

“It’s pretty inspiring for us and I think for a lot of people out there.”

Earls finished this year’ sSix Nations as the star of the show, his try against England getting this run of Irish form up and running.

He sat out the summer internationals and has been slow to get into this campaign, playing in the centre for Munster and starting on the bench against Japan and New Zealand.

However, he’s loving life in the Irish camp as he nears his 100th cap and remains determined to regain his place.

“It’s been brilliant,” he says.

“The style of play we’re playing as well, we’ve worked on that the last couple of months and it’s great to see it come out the last two weeks and everything come together.

“I’m just happy to be playing my part, I think the fact of the utility (role) and being able to play in a couple of positions, it’s got me on the bench.

“I’m not giving up on it, I’m going to fight for that starting spot but when players do get to a certain age coaches do have to start looking at other people.

“But, I’m certainly not going to just step away from it.

“After all my injury issues have been sorted out I want to keep going.

“The training up here has been through the roof. It’s been an unbelievable couple of weeks.

“It would be great to get a start (against Argentina). All I can do is keep doing what I’m doing.”