Keith Earls: ‘It’s amazing the amount of people out there with a similar story. That was the whole point in doing the book’

Ireland star’s powerful interviews and new book detailing his mental health battles have struck a chord

Keith Earls of Ireland celebrates with his daughters after during the Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and New Zealand at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Keith Earls of Ireland celebrates with his daughters after during the Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and New Zealand at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

Keith Earls has been putting himself out there in one way or another for a decade and a half, yet there’s a difference between doing what you do best beneath the floodlights of a rugby stadium and stepping into the bright lights of national television to bare your soul.

Doing the rounds is part of the package when you release a book, but having written at length about his mental and physical health struggles in his recently released autobiography which he wrote with Tommy Conlon, the Ireland winger has been tackling some tough topics at length on the airwaves.

