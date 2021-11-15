Ireland's Johnny Sexton celebrates after the win over New Zealand

Ireland have been dealt a blow ahead of their final Autumn Nations Series game against Argentina on Sunday, as Johnny Sexton has been ruled out for up to six weeks through injury.

Jack Carty, who was with Ireland on Saturday for the win over the All Blacks, has officially been added to the squad as Sexton's replacement.

The Ireland captain twisted a knee and ankle against New Zealand, which the IRFU say will rule Sexton out for between four and six weeks.

That means Sexton is likely to miss the start of Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup campaign, with games against Bath and Montpellier to come next month.

Carty earns a deserved recall, as his impressive form with Connacht has been rewarded.

The Athlone man will now hope to feature for the first time under Andy Farrell, although Joey Carbery is expected to start against Argentina this weekend, with Harry Byrne in line to win his second cap off the bench.

Farrell's options are also boosted by the return of Munster No 8 Gavin Coombes, who missed the last two games through illness.

Ireland Autumn Nations Series Squad 2021

Backs (19)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 33 caps

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 1 cap

Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap

Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 26 caps

Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 10 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 3 caps

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 27 caps

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 95 caps

Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/UCD)*

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 12 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 52 caps

James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 15 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 8 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 6 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 91 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 36 caps

Simon Zebo (Munster/Cork Constitution) 35 caps

Forwards (20)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 5 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 18 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 24 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 22 caps

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps

Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 19 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 11 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 51 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 111 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 65 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 23 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 15 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 78 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 1 cap

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 39 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 39 caps

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap

Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps

*denotes uncapped player

Autumn Nations Series Fixture

Sunday November 21: Ireland v Argentina, Aviva Stadium (KO 2.15pm)