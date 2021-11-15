Ireland and Leinster out-half expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks
Ireland have been dealt a blow ahead of their final Autumn Nations Series game against Argentina on Sunday, as Johnny Sexton has been ruled out for up to six weeks through injury.
Jack Carty, who was with Ireland on Saturday for the win over the All Blacks, has officially been added to the squad as Sexton's replacement.
The Ireland captain twisted a knee and ankle against New Zealand, which the IRFU say will rule Sexton out for between four and six weeks.
That means Sexton is likely to miss the start of Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup campaign, with games against Bath and Montpellier to come next month.
Carty earns a deserved recall, as his impressive form with Connacht has been rewarded.
The Athlone man will now hope to feature for the first time under Andy Farrell, although Joey Carbery is expected to start against Argentina this weekend, with Harry Byrne in line to win his second cap off the bench.
Farrell's options are also boosted by the return of Munster No 8 Gavin Coombes, who missed the last two games through illness.
Ireland Autumn Nations Series Squad 2021
Backs (19)
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 33 caps
Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 1 cap
Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap
Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 26 caps
Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 10 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 3 caps
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 27 caps
Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 95 caps
Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/UCD)*
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 12 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 52 caps
James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 15 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 8 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 6 caps
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 91 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 36 caps
Simon Zebo (Munster/Cork Constitution) 35 caps
Forwards (20)
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 5 caps
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 18 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 24 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 22 caps
Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps
Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 19 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 11 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 51 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 111 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 65 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 23 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 15 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 78 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 1 cap
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 39 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 39 caps
Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap
Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps
*denotes uncapped player
Autumn Nations Series Fixture
Sunday November 21: Ireland v Argentina, Aviva Stadium (KO 2.15pm)