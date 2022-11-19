| 7.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Jack Crowley shows he has the class as Ireland end year on a high note

Bernard Jackman

Andy Farrell's side can be relied upon to deliver under pressure

19 November 2022; Ireland assistant coach Mike Catt and Jack Crowley after their side's victory in the Bank of Ireland Nations Series match between Ireland and Australia at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

19 November 2022; Ireland assistant coach Mike Catt and Jack Crowley after their side's victory in the Bank of Ireland Nations Series match between Ireland and Australia at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

19 November 2022; Ireland assistant coach Mike Catt and Jack Crowley after their side's victory in the Bank of Ireland Nations Series match between Ireland and Australia at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

19 November 2022; Ireland assistant coach Mike Catt and Jack Crowley after their side's victory in the Bank of Ireland Nations Series match between Ireland and Australia at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

They say high performers operate in a world of high challenge.

The best teams provide high support to help those performers deal with that challenge and the pressure that comes with it.

Most Watched

Privacy