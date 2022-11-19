They say high performers operate in a world of high challenge.

The best teams provide high support to help those performers deal with that challenge and the pressure that comes with it.

Everyone who works with Jack Crowley says he has a mentality that all the best outhalves tend to have.

Starting outhalf against the Wallabies on your second cap and replacing a man that is close to irreplaceable is real pressure.

Gary Keegan, who is well known for his exploits with the Irish boxers, now works with the Irish squad behind the scenes to help them with their mental skills and how to limit performance anxiety but I loved the way the players on the field last night helped make Crowley’s life easier.

When there was kicking to be done Jamison Gibson-Park took responsibility, but also Mack Hansen and Jimmy O’Brien were willing kickers too.

When the Aussies ran at Crowley, Stuart McCloskey and Peter O’Mahony were quick to throw themselves in front of the young number 10 to take the brunt of the impact.

The way the first half went we had very little ball as the Aussies dominated possession and territory so we didn’t get to see much of his skill-set but he did slot the penalty that allowed us go in at half-time with a scoreline from rugby’s distant past: 3-0.

In the second half, with more possession, we got to see the quality of Crowley’s passing game. He is going to be a great addition to Munster and Ireland. I find the best people to get an insight from are often the team analysts.

They tend to be out of the immediate firing line or media scrutiny and spend hour upon hour looking at footage, crunching numbers, making video previews and reviews for the referees (not Twitter unless they work for Rassie!) and highlights videos for new caps or such like.

A guy that used to be part of our analyst team in FCG Grenoble is now the head analyst with the Wallabies and we enjoyed a coffee and catch up on Friday afternoon at their hotel in Stillorgan.

A late win over Scotland and two late losses to France and Italy meant that the perception was that Australia needed to beat Ireland last night or Wales next week to keep head coach Dave Rennie in his job.

Rennie is an excellent coach, won a Super Rugby title with the Chiefs and improved the Glasgow Warriors.

The Wallabies are certainly being hampered by injuries, especially to the likes of Quade Cooper and Samu Kerevi, who should be back for the World Cup.

They have been hit with a lot of soft tissue issues and have adapted their training methods to try and contain the issue.

From a macro viewpoint, Rugby Union is under pressure in Australia and while the traditional pathways of the private schools are still producing talent the sharks in Rugby League and Aussie Rules are hand-picking the best athletes and they have the financial power to outbid the Union franchises.

One of the trump cards that the ARU try to use to convince them to stay is the opportunity to travel the world and play international rugby but many are choosing to take the money and support their families.

The French backs coach Laurent Labit gave an interesting interview last week where he said that the data tells them that if you keep possession for more than 20 seconds and play three phases without going forward then the opposition are likely to win a turnover or penalty.

France play a power game but don’t take many risks and have a highly organised and accurate kicking game which is something the Wallabies have lacked in a big way. That was a big area of their focus last week.

It was something they tried to rectify early. From the kick-off Gibson-Park put up a box kick which was expertly taken by Andrew Kellaway. With possession 40 metres out the Aussies would traditionally play ball in hand.

This time Nick White put up a box kick which Gibson-Park knocked on and with field position they scored a try, that was thankfully ruled out when the TMO spotted a neck roll on Dan Sheehan at a ruck.

They were also very aware of the defensive breakdown threat that Ireland tend to present and former Munster assistant coach Laurie Fisher who now looks after the Wallaby breakdown was busy hammering the importance of getting to the ruck first and being very physical.

Fisher would have been furious with their discipline at the offensive breakdown and the four penalties and yellow card that they gave away for neck rolls was really poor and allowed Ireland off the hook.

Ireland defended brilliantly in that first half, using great tackle technique, trust, and a high work-rate to hold our line in tact. One particular sequence saw Ireland defend for 22 phases before Caelan Doris won a turnover penalty.

This was a good test for our defence as there is a lot of power and pace in this Australian backline in particular.

We were 15 against 13 for a few minutes but couldn’t convert but I think we have to credit a very aggressive Australian defence more than criticise Ireland’s attack.

The second half became a game of chess and with 20 minutes to play and the match level it was about not making an error as much as making something happen.

The key score came after there was contact in the air on Garry Ringrose and we went to the corner. We used a very intricate back peel which got Doris running over Bernard Foley and Bundee Aki powered his way over.

The Aussies responded immediately and a huge carry by La Rochelle’s giant lock Will Skelton who took four Irish defenders off their feet and Jordan Petaia got over to level it up.

Crowley is the shiny new toy and rightly so but it was great to see Ross Byrne get a chance to win us the game. Leinster believe in him and he would have loved the opportunity to kick that penalty.

We may need to have five players for every position by the time we hit the knock-out stages of the World Cup. Byrne can be relied upon. This Irish team go into 2023 number one in the world rankings and can be relied upon too.