‘It’s not something I ever thought was on my radar’ – Tadhg Furlong shocked and honoured to be asked to captain Ireland

Tadhg Furlong during an Ireland rugby media conference at the IRFU High Performance Centre on the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Tadhg Furlong admits he was shocked when Andy Farrell asked him to captain Ireland against Fiji on Saturday.

Furlong will lead his country for the first time this weekend, as the tighthead has shaken off the ankle injury that saw him replaced during the win over South Africa.

The Wexford native is a relative newcomer to Ireland's leadership group, but Farrell has seen enough in Furlong to believe that he is the right man to lead the team for the clash with Fiji.

Asked how he felt about the honour that awaits, Furlong smiled: “It could be my only time!

“It's class, obviously I didn't know if I would be playing or not, Faz said it to me on Monday, 'Would you skipper the team, if you're fit and ready to go?', so of course.

“It's class, it's class, it's not something I ever thought was on my radar. To get an opportunity is special.

“You know when you dream as a young fella, you want to play for Ireland, you want to play for Leinster, you want to play for the Lions. I never even dreamed of captaining Ireland.”

Furlong was then asked what he did dream of.

“Spuds. Gravy. The mother’s Sunday roast,” he smiled.

“No, playing. Just playing for Ireland. It was never on the radar to be honest with you. And look, I know it’s for a game. I know it’s not captaining your country week-in, week-out, but it’s still class. It’s still a class feeling. I know from people back home, they’ll be very proud etc. So it’s great.

“It’s definitely up there. I literally came off the training pitch an hour and a half ago, and I didn’t even think of this because it was the first time I was lacing up all week.

“I suppose in time when you look back, it’s something no-one will ever take away from you, you know? So it’s definitely up there.”

Despite his initial surprise when Farrell sounded out his interest in being captain, Furlong is coming to terms with the challenge that lies ahead at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

“I said it to Faz, 'No bother off the pitch, but what the hell do I do if I'm going to the corner?',” Furlong said.

“He had a few good bits and pieces for me, to rely on the boys, and just getting about my work and making the lads feel good for the week. Trust the boys.

“The last team I captained was the Irish U-18s. That's going back, boy.

“It was a lot of blood and guts, banging tables back then. I've been lucky to be involved in a lot of good trams with a lot of good captains, it's trying to fit your way in and enjoy it as much as possible.

“I would have talked to Johnny (Sexton), when you're involved in the leadership group you get an idea of the inner workings of the week, or our lead into a game with meetings on Thursday and Friday.

“Faz has been good, and just relying on the 10 and a few of the lineout callers, planning which way they want to go about their business.”

Joining the leadership group when Farrell first took over as Ireland head coach, Furlong was pushed out of his comfort zone.

But over the last couple of years, he has become a key figure, having found his voice both on and off the pitch.

“I suppose there was a time where players were about doing their job, putting the blinkers on and getting about with your business,” Furlong maintained.

“People have changed, rugby has changed, in terms of more rounded, holistic environments, and wanting peoples' opinions, wanting people to be themselves, wanting people to want to learn and not be afraid to ask for advice and be vulnerable a small bit.

“I had no clue of it. None of it. It's something I didn't know how to approach at the start. I think as a leadership group we didn't, we were quite quiet. 'What does Faz want?', was questioned. But as we grew and the years went on, it came a lot more naturally to us.

“It forces you to think outside your own game. Your blinkers are off. You need to be across how the squad is feeling, our game, how we’re messaging, younger players coming through etc.

“How do we make them feel a million dollars from the minute they walk in the door so they can put their best foot forward?

“I suppose it’s a little bit of everything and I suppose you learn a lot about yourself in respect of, you are outside your comfort zone a lot.

“You’re putting yourself in situations where you might be working with a player and he might not exactly know that you’re working with him, small chats. It’s about having conversations and putting yourself out there, you know?”

Ireland will be looking for a captain to replace Sexton when he hangs up his boots after next year's World Cup, but Furlong is holding fire in terms of throwing his hat into the ring.

“To be brutally honest with you, I’m a prop. If I’m playing I’m playing for 50/60 minutes, and I’ve my head in the ground for most of the game,” he added.

“I think there’s a reason front-rows, and props especially, aren’t captain all that often. It’s because of that and I think that’s the reality of it.

"Is it something I’d like to do? I haven’t even thought of it. I didn’t even think it was on my radar. I just want to make the most out of the weekend.”