‘It’s awesome for him’ – Andy Farrell hails Ross Byrne for winning kick after 21-month hiatus

Ross Byrne of Ireland and forwards coach Paul O'Connell after their side's victory in the Autumn Nations Series win over Australia at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Andy Farrell hailed Ross Byrne's character after the Leinster man came off the bench to land a difficult match-winning penalty that downed Australia, and ensured Ireland notched a record-equalling 12th consecutive home win.

Byrne wasn't due to be in the match-day squad until Johnny Sexton was a late withdrawal with a calf injury, which saw Jack Crowley promoted to the starting team for his first start, while Byrne came onto the bench.

Farrell called on Byrne for the closing stages, and with four minutes left on the clock, he showed remarkable character to bisect the posts from out wide.

The joy was etched across Byrne's face at the full-time whistle, as he marked his first international appearance in 21 months in stunning style.

“It’s awesome for him,” Farrell said.

“I was absolutely delighted. You know Ross’ temperament, it (the kick) was made for him, that type of situation where it was gridlocked.

“It was a tough enough kick but there was no doubt in Ross’ mind that he was ever going to do anything except go for the three points. Fair play to him, he’s waited for that chance and delivered to get us over the line.”

Crowley also stood up to what was by some distance the biggest test of his career, as the Munster out-half replaced Sexton, who was forced to drop out late in the day.

“He (Sexton) went out to do some kicking before the warm-up and I felt something going on with his calf and unfortunately for him he tried his best to get right but the right choice was not to play and it was great for us in so many ways for Jack to get the start,” Farrell maintained.

“It wasn’t just to see how Jack would handle that situation but how we handled it as a group to help Jack out and I thought the kid stood up tall.”

Farrell also revealed that the Ireland squad's preparations had been rocked by a bout of illness ahead of their gritty 13-10 win over the Wallabies.

The Ireland head coach, who was sitting beside captain for the night Peter O'Mahony said:

“Have a look at him! He doesn’t normally look like that the whole time. To be fair, the lads don’t want any excuses. They don’t.

“And we certainly wouldn’t look for any but there has been a bit (illness) going around for the last few weeks and quite a few lads have gone over the call of duty so that is the character of the group and what they want to do for one another.”

Regarding the result, which was on the line after Jordan Petaia cancelled out Bundee Aki's try, Farrell said:

“It was never in doubt! Look, the bigger picture stuff for me… We can pull it apart and we will do and we will learn from all sorts of aspects of the game but the bigger picture stuff for me is that Australia made it an absolute dogfight and fair play to them.

“I thought the way they went about their game was abrasive to say the least and certainly at the breakdown. They had the courage to shift the ball, like we knew they would, and they were dangerous with their outside backs.

“But for us to back up a few ill-disciplined bits and a few technical and tactical errors and still find a way is a hallmark of a good side. That’s what good sides do, they always find a way in the heat of the battle, and we are delighted in that regard with the win.”

Farrell admitted that Ireland still have plenty of scope for improvement leading into the Six Nations and onwards towards the World Cup.

“We have a lot to do, which is great, and that’s the reality,” he continued.

“We’ve certain aspects of our game as always that we’d love to get better at.

“We can analyse that game until the cows come home and get better, but we’ve got to keep pushing forward with all aspects of our game, we’ve to be more innovative as coaching staff.

“We expect to come in at the Six Nations and improve our game and push forward.”

Although Ireland will finish the year as the number one ranked team in the world, Farrell was again keen to downplay its significance, as he added:

“I actually don’t know how the points system works, I can’t be bothered trying to work it out because it’s a little bit irrelevant in the sense that we just want to keep improving our performances and keep pushing on and testing ourselves.

“The people that deserve the accolades are the lads that put the work in, they’ve earned the right to be up there, and they’ve earned the right to be shot down as well.

“The pressure is going to be good for us in that regard.”