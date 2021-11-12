| 11.4°C Dublin

‘It’s about us this week, it’s about us making sure we take our game to them’ – Andy Farrell demands Irish bravery

Head coach Andy Farrell with captain Jonathan Sexton during Ireland rugby squad training at Carton House in Maynooth, Co Kildare. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Head coach Andy Farrell with captain Jonathan Sexton during Ireland rugby squad training at Carton House in Maynooth, Co Kildare. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

Other than perhaps the haka, there’s no show of strength in rugby quite like an All Black team announcement.

On every line there’s a world-leading proponent of what they do, a quality operator capable of making life miserable for an opponent or a game-changing star who is only a second away from ripping up the script of a game.

