'It would be an awesome experience' - Chris Farrell relishing first crack at England

Ireland's Chris Farrell is tackled by Owen Watkin, left, Jonathan Davies, centre, and Leigh Halfpenny of Wales during the Autumn Nations Cup match between Ireland and Wales at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Chris Farrell had to wait a long time, over a year to be precise, to get a chance to start an Ireland game following the disastrous events that took place in Shizuoka at the World Cup.

The shock defeat to Japan proved to be the one and only start Farrell got at the World Cup, which meant that last week's win over Wales was his first time in the first XV since September 2019.

Having ticked that particular box, the powerful Munster centre is now eyeing a first crack off England.

Throughout his 11 international caps, Farrell has never played against England, but an adductor injury to Robbie Henshaw has firmly opened the door.

Farrell did well in the win over Wales to press for inclusion anyway, yet with Bundee Aki due to return for the Twickenham clash, it was also going to be a tricky task to retain his place.

However, with Henshaw now ruled out, Farrell is likely to partner Aki in midfield.

"Yeah definitely, everyone wants a crack off the next team whether it be England or Georgia or whoever is to come after that," Farrell said following Ireland's 32-9 win over Wales.

"Ireland v England, it doesn't come any bigger than that. It might not be a World Cup or a Six Nations, but there's silverware on the line here and to get a chance in a competitive situation against a team of the quality of England would be unbelievable to me.

"I'd love a crack at it, there'd be no bones about it. It would be an awesome experience."

Farrell and Aki would form a fresh dynamic to Ireland's midfield, which may well be needed against the physical prowess of England.

"Someone asked me during the week do you feel pressure and I'd by lying I suppose if I said I didn't feel pressure to perform whenever you get an opportunity like this," Farrell admitted.

"It's exactly where you want to be, feeling that pressure, rather than being in a situation where you're having the craic and not involved at all.

"I prepared pretty well during the week and I think when you go into games feeling confident that you've done everything that you possibly could in the days leading up to the game, and you'd be confident that you'll put in a performance out there. I was happy with that.

"I think I've been playing well throughout the season for Munster and hopefully that form will stand to me in these international games if there are more chances to come."

Online Editors