‘It was the first time I've ever been dropped’ – James Lowe looking to bounce back from Six Nations axing

James Lowe is determined to bounce back for Ireland against Japan on Saturday after the winger was recalled to the starting team, having been dropped for the first time in his career.

Despite starting out for Ireland in impressive fashion against Wales last year, the Leinster man subsequently had a few tough times defensively, which ultimately cost him his place.

Lowe is the first to admit that he needed to brush up on the defensive side of his game and now, having taken Andy Farrell and the Ireland coaches' feedback on board, he is ready to prove that he has what it takes at Test level.

"It was the first time I've ever been dropped,” Lowe said.

“That was the funny thing. Obviously, it hurt very much and I don't say that in a p***k of a way but I've just been fortunate enough with the teams I've played and a lot of luck along the way that I was able to get in front of other people and stay in front.

"I say that but I also didn't get picked in New Zealand. Fortunately, I didn't make the team to get dropped for that one!

"But it was an awesome learning curve and something I wouldn't change, that's for sure. To go away, be told you're not good enough and this is what you need to work on.

“You look yourself in the mirror and make sure that if the opportunity comes again, you've done the things that you've been asked to do. That's all part of being a professional and coming back swinging."

Expanding on what the messaging is like from coaches when a player is told he is dropped, Lowe explained:

"I guess we would expand a lot more on 'That's not good enough'. At the end of the day, you can word it whichever way you want, but it wasn't good enough in a lot of technical areas.

“You have to go home and have a look at it, and look at people who are good at it, have conversations with those people. It wasn't good enough, and now it's better.

"It's definitely a lot of pride, being able to work my way back. I didn't fall off a cliff all of a sudden, I haven't come back from some crazy injury.

“I needed to go and work on some things and as a professional, that's what you do from Monday to Friday and I've been doing it for close to 10 years now.

“I think it's just magnified now that it's on the international stage and it's very open and public. I've come back and I'm absolutely ecstatic and privileged and I want to do a job now.”

Lowe admits that the step up to international rugby was bigger than he had initially anticipated, but the 29-year-old is quick to stress that it was merely a matter of him adjusting to a higher level, rather than not being up to it.

"Yeah, you can definitely put it that way,” Lowe added.

“I wasn't out of my depth by any means, it was just my 'plus-minus' was closer to a flat line than what I expected from myself and what the team needed from me.

“The ball, that's always been my bread and butter, it's always something that comes very natural. It's being able to impact the game without the ball in my hand is literally what I've gone away and worked on, and come back as a student trying to learn off the best in the game. That's where we're at.

"As soon as I left here I was given things to work on and that was pretty much it, that's when I started.

“I had to be harsher on my detail throughout the week and make sure what got me to where I was now, is not satisfactory and how do I improve on those things? How do I add to my week to make sure when Saturday comes I'm probably ready for any situation?

“Conversations with players and people who have been through it, you can't tell me in (Johnny) Sexton's first 10 games didn't have harsh conversations, or Conor Murray or Cian Healy or any of these established Test match players.

“Everyone has been through it. Everyone's got a rollercoaster of a rugby career, there's not many who have got to 100 tests and not many have bagged them behind their backs.

“I'm stoked to be back, can't wait for Saturday, can't wait to get out and smack a few people, and put my hand up for the next few weeks."