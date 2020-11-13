'It doesn't seem too serious' - Johnny Sexton awaits scan to discover extent of hamstring injury

Billy Burns of Ireland, right, comes on to replace injured team-mate Jonathan Sexton during the Autumn Nations Cup win over Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will get a scan on his injured hamstring on Saturday to find out if he can recover in time to lead the team against England at Twickenham next week.

The Leinster star "strained" the muscle when kicking at goal and was withdrawn after receiving treatment after half an hour of his side's 32-9 win over Wales at the Aviva Stadium.

Sexton's replacement Billy Burns also left the field prematurely with a head injury and didn't return, meaning Conor Murray stepped in at out-half and guided the team home.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell will be anxious to have Sexton on board next week.

"I just picked up a strain on that penalty so frustrating," he told RTÉ.

"I was enjoying it out there but most importantly the team won and we are very pleased to bounce back.

"The lads showed great character all wheel to turn up. We knew it was going to be difficult,. They are in a difficult phase, Wales, and to turn up the way we did... We could still be a bit more clinical and take a few more opportunities than we did but we did some things much better tonight. We are still building with the new coaches and a lot of new personnel.

"It takes a while to get used to international rugby but we are getting there slowly but surely.

"I don't know (about Twickenham). I will look after it well the next few days and hopefully I can get back.

"It doesn't seem too serious but we will see what the scan says tomorrow.”

"I felt for Billy going off with the HIA. He seems okay after the game. He was doing really well and then Conor came on and he finally found his natural position, I think. He needs to stay there now, I think."

Read More

Farrell will also be waiting for news on Jacob Stockdale (calf) and Iain Henderson (illness) who were withdrawn before kick-off.

Sexton was impressed by his side's response after they came in for heavy criticism in the wake of the Six Nations loss to France in Paris.

"I'm delighted for James (Lowe) to get the score at the end I am very happy for the whole squad," he said.

"When you have been questioned as we have over the last couple of weeks it shows character to bounce back and it shows what type of people we are.

"We are very proud to play for this country and sometimes when you don't perform as well as you would like it doesn't come across.

"But you could see out there how much it meant to us and that is what we are most proud of.”

Online Editors