IRFU respond to claim David Nucifora ‘took Cliodhna Moloney to task’ over Eddy tweet

The IRFU have refused to directly comment on a claim that Irish hooker Cliodhna Moloney was upbraided by Performance Director David Nucifora for initiating the blizzard of criticism which continues to fall upon Director of Women’s Rugby, Anthony Eddy.

Following Eddy’s widely condemned interview earlier this week, English-based Moloney was reportedly contacted by Nucifora, according to the reputable English women’s rugby media outlet, Scrumqueens.com, “to take her to task for using Twitter to air her views.”

However, the IRFU distanced themselves from the accusation, albeit they did not deny a conversation may have taken place with Moloney or any other player.

“Conversations between High Performance Unit management and players do occur often, on a variety of subjects,” said an IRFU spokesperson

“While it would be inappropriate for the IRFU to comment on individual conversations, it is not the IRFU’s policy to prevent any player from expressing their opinion.”

Irish captain Ciara Griffin, whose side face USA in the RDS on Friday evening, revealed Eddy had issued her with an apology “in case people took offence”, a reference which has served to only harden the ill-feeling amongst the wider rugby community.

While the roll call of outspoken Irish squad members tip-toed towards double figures, others have remained quiet but Griffin insisted her squad remain united despite the ongoing furore.

“There is no split in camp. It hasn't really caused disruption because we have an international game in just over 24 hours, first game in the RDS, and it definitely hasn't caused a split in camp.

"To be honest, we all back each other. We all have each others' backs. It's really important that that point gets across - we have each others' backs at all times."

Departing IRFU CEO Philip Browne is likely to come under pressure at a Friday press briefing to respond to this week’s furore at a where a contract extension is likely to be announced for Nucifora.