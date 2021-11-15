Ireland’s renaissance is finally underway with Farrell’s exciting new framework

The key to last week’s Japanese demolition job was in not losing the run of ourselves. We didn’t. That challenge seven days on is even greater again for no matter how we might look to disguise or dumb it down, this was one of the most complete Irish team performances of all time.

And might I add that those idiots out there who belittle these matches as mere ‘friendlies’ haven’t a clue as to what international rugby at the highest level entails. 2016 in Chicago was special, so too 2018 here in Dublin, and not for a minute would we look to downplay either; however, what we witnessed on Saturday was an Irish team not just taking their chances but a team in green outscoring their immediate opposites in black and in almost every individual and collective stat of consequence.

The best team in the world managed 39 per cent ball possession and 33pc field possession as well as having to make a staggering 238 tackles against an Irish side dominant in almost every facet. It was an astonishing collective effort and one to rank, I repeat, with our very best.

It made for our third win in five against the nation that it took over a century to get the better of at the highest level. And the best news of all? The Irish rugby renaissance is finally under way and a style of play appropriate to professional rugby in the 21st century has finally landed on this island. Now to get Munster on board and have all four of our professional entities singing off the same page. Andy Farrell, Mike Catt, Simon Easterby and everybody else involved can take a bow. We have been critical when needs be but what we are witnessing now is rugby appropriate to the age.

It is rugby through the hands and on the ground. It is about attacking space and freeing up those hands. It is about trust in players inside and out. But more than anything it is about the will to give it a go.

Or to borrow a phrase from Mick Doyle in a different era “to give it a lash”. It is the type of game that attracted me as nipper to the under-9s on the Rathmines Road and will do so again now as a new generation looks to emulate an exciting match-winning strategy.

Yes, there is still a slot for the abomination that is the box-kick but only in its place although Andrew Conway still performs minor miracles as our fetcher in chief. No more than football was the game of rugby designed to be played in the air. Lest we forget, and with apologies to nobody for repeating myself, William Webb Ellis ‘picked up the ball and ran’. The only freakish injustice was that we trailed 10-5 at the break having dominated the opening 40 minutes. But what followed after the interval, when history dictated the Kiwis would cut loose, added to the enormity of this performance.

We took up where we left off and despite New Zealand contributing two brilliant opportunistic tries, the victory went where it was deserved, and unless I’m losing the run of myself, Ireland deserved to win by significantly more than the ‘mere’ nine points.

In individual terms selecting a player of the match must have been a nightmare. Caelan Doris was outstanding but so too were so many others and in every line of the team from Andrew Porter through to Hugo Keenan and beyond. Tadhg Beirne and Peter O’Mahony were immense but then so too were Iain Henderson and Josh van der Flier, the players they replaced respectively.

Finlay Bealham is impressing with each passing appearance and alongside Cian Healy and Rob Herring makes for some replacement front-row. Not to mention David Kilcoyne, Dan Sheehan, Ryan Baird and a whole litany of back-rows in reserve.

Every day must seem like Christmas for the newly involved Paul O’Connell. He, Easterby and John Fogarty face a big task in getting everyone back to earth for the challenge ahead against Argentina. It is vital we end the autumn on a high.

Rónan Kelleher was another in my frame for POM award. And as for the backs? Take your pick from Jamison Gibson-Park (again almost flawless) through Johnny Sexton, Bundee Aki and each and every three quarter but with particular mention of Garry Ringrose and James Lowe. Keenan too was inspirational in most everything he did. That said, I really felt that Lowe despite defensive criticism (much of it deserved) in the past came into his own at this level. And whisper it but Robbie Henshaw’s going to have his work cut out getting back on board.

Everything about this Irish performance was positive with the combined bodies-on-the-line tackle by Conway and Ringrose saving a certain try for Jordie Barrett before Aki, Keenan and Lowe linked for a truly spectacular touchline to touchline Irish try by the latter just minutes later. It made for a massive swing in momentum and confidence.

Reaching the same pitch in preparation for Sunday is a huge ask. We can expect a mixed line-up but if this ground-breaking win is to have real substance going forward then nothing but a third winning display of our new-found total rugby is essential. The new bar has been set.