Ireland’s power pack ready to meet All Black test

Jack Conan of Ireland is tackled by Kazuki Himeno of Japan during the Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and Japan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

When you have a pack this good, anything is possible. As the All Blacks touched down in Dublin yesterday, Ireland were licking their lips.

This is their first chance to test themselves against Southern Hemisphere opposition and it arrives at a point where they finally look ready for the challenge. Saturday’s win was rooted in adventure, aggression and pinpoint execution.

There were times last season where it was hard to marry the words from the camp with the actions on the pitch, but on Saturday, they delivered a signature performance that backed up their win over England in March and suggested they will be a force to be reckoned with over the course of the next 12 months.

This weekend will stress-test that theory to the nth degree. Nobody asks you the kind of questions New Zealand do.

They’ll go after Rónan Kelleher out of touch and attack Andrew Porter’s scrum, they’ll make every moment a desperate contest for possession and look to bring Johnny Sexton back down to earth.

After his all-singing, all-dancing attacking display, James Lowe can expect a stern defensive examination from his old friends.

Ireland made life miserable for Japan from the first minute, bringing a relentless level of physicality that looked like a nightmare to face.

The All Blacks will soak up that force and ask for seconds.

Still, there are few forward packs that can match what Ireland are offering now that they’ve redeployed Porter on the loosehead side of the scrum.

He, Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong are as dynamic a front row as there is in the game, while Tadhg Beirne’s skills complement James Ryan’s work-rate in the second row. Iain Henderson came on with a point to prove. He’ll be in the mix this week.

Behind them, Jack Conan is playing like Kieran Read in his prime. Caelan Doris is high quality, while Josh van der Flier has a venom in his approach that wasn’t there before 2019.

Farrell took plenty of flak for some mixed performances behind closed doors and there were plenty of empty seats as fans returned to the Aviva Stadium, but if they keep playing like this there is no doubt that they’ll engage the Irish sporting public.

Farrell was most pleased with his team’s defensive display, but it was the work with ball in hand that caught the eye.

Before Saturday, they’d thrown an average of five offloads a game but here they were passing out of contact 18 times, with forwards throwing tip-on passes before contact as the backs roamed free in the space they’d created.

“The game’s all about decision-making,” Farrell said.

“It always has been and it always will be. You’ve got to earn the right to play the game you want to play and once you earn the right because you’ve got your nuts and bolts right then hopefully you’re able to win the gainline battle and things start to happen from there on in.

“What was key today was they understand how to get things going, there is always structures in place that people need to get everyone in order.

“But, at the same time, you don’t want to become too structured that we just become predictable, like a training-ground side.

“We don’t want an attack that’s too tidy, we want to play what’s in front of us.

“We were very disciplined in how we went about our job and got some rewards for that.”

The difference between today’s players and previous Irish teams is that wins over New Zealand are part of the recent memory. Seven of Saturday’s starting XV have beaten the All Blacks in the last five years, a further six were on the bench.

Lowe, Bundee Aki and Jamison Gibson-Park are playing against their home country and won’t buy into the mystique.

Even if the 2019 World Cup quarter-final reversal is freshest in the memory, there is respect rather than fear.

Farrell coached England to beat them in 2012, was part of the 2016 and 2018 Ireland wins and the 2017 drawn Lions series. He knows what it takes.

“You need a bit of luck,” he said. “You need to be 100 per cent at your best and you need to respect them totally but at the same time respect yourself just as much.

“We need to be ourselves this week.”

On Saturday, the All Blacks took a bit of time to get going in Rome before running in seven tries in a 47-9 win over Italy.

Despite losing their world title two years ago and changing coaches from Steve Hansen to Ian Foster, Farrell believes they remain the top dogs.

“They’re the same as they’ve always been,” he said. “I definitely feel that they’ve always been the standard-bearers of world rugby for such a long time and that’s why I’ve got such admiration for them because it’s very hard to stay at the top. People are always trying to knock you down.

“It’s very hard for Ian to take over the reins from Steve Hansen, who was so successful, but it seems like he’s done a seamless job there.

“They’re playing the brand of rugby that we all expect from an All Black side.”

With no injuries to concern them, one imagines the coach will stick close to the team that over-powered Japan.

Robbie Henshaw is unlikely to be fit, but he has plenty of experienced men on his bench and must consider whether to freshen things up.

The way they performed last Saturday, there’s a real case for sticking.

That tight-five can get the All Blacks on the back foot, Gibson-Park’s range of passing and attacking kicking can cause problems while the centres and back three all went well.Confidence is growing in the game-plan and the team is relishing the attacking responsibility.

“There’s certainly a lot of room for improvement,” Farrell said.

“We drill them hard, day in, day out on the skill aspects of the game and I suppose we saw a little bit of that.

“But unless we get the gainline dominance and the ability to play square and punch onto balls, have excellent rucking on the back of that then we’re not able to roll forward as we want to.

“But we managed to do that. We managed to be calm enough and not frantic within our decision-making and it helped us play the game that we wanted to play.”

This week is a major step up, but Ireland look ready.