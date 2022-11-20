Flanker adds accolade to collection after exceptional season in green and blue, becoming just the third Irishman to do so
Josh van der Flier was last night crowned World Rugby Men’s Player of the Year, capping a 2022 to remember for Irish rugby.
The Leinster flanker beat team-mate Johnny Sexton, holder Antoine Dupont and Springbok Lukhanyo Am to the award, becoming the third Irish winner after Keith Wood in 2000 and Sexton in 2018.
Van der Flier has enjoyed an exceptional year for Leinster and Ireland, adding this honour to the Players and Rugby Writers’ Player of the Year awards he won this year and the European Player of the Year he collected in May.
He was a leading light in Ireland’s series win in New Zealand, while his performances were key to the Triple Crown success and this month’s clean sweep.
Ireland Sevens star Terry Kennedy was also among the winners in Monaco last night as he was crowned Men’s Sevens Player of the Year.
Meanwhile, Andy Farrell says his World Cup squad remains wide open with 10 months to go after his side overcame the loss of Sexton in the warm-up to beat Australia 13-10 on Saturday thanks to Ross Byrne’s winning kick.
“I don’t think we’re ever going to get the clarity because there’s always going to be moving parts anyway,” he said.
“Knowing the people, knowing the personalities, knowing the character is very important for us.
“We’ve to embrace the fact that people are going to come here and be at their best – a lot better than what we’ve faced before.
“Australia had nothing to lose today, so they came here to get a big scalp in. That’s coming in spades in the next year and it’s going to be great for us, for our mentality, going into the World Cup.”
Autumn Internationals
Ross Byrne wasn’t supposed to be here, yet as the Aviva Stadium quietened to an expectant hush it was the Leinster out-half who stood over the touchline penalty tasked with winning the game for his country.