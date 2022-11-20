Star man: Josh van der Flier has had an excellent season for Ireland and Leinster. Photo: Sportsfile

Josh van der Flier of Ireland, winner of the World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year and Ruahei Demant of New Zealand, winner of the World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year

Josh van der Flier of Ireland, winner of the World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year

Josh van der Flier was last night crowned World Rugby Men’s Player of the Year, capping a 2022 to remember for Irish rugby.

The Leinster flanker beat team-mate Johnny Sexton, holder Antoine Dupont and Springbok Lukhanyo Am to the award, becoming the third Irish winner after Keith Wood in 2000 and Sexton in 2018.

Van der Flier has enjoyed an exceptional year for Leinster and Ireland, adding this honour to the Players and Rugby Writers’ Player of the Year awards he won this year and the European Player of the Year he collected in May.

He was a leading light in Ireland’s series win in New Zealand, while his performances were key to the Triple Crown success and this month’s clean sweep.

Ireland Sevens star Terry Kennedy was also among the winners in Monaco last night as he was crowned Men’s Sevens Player of the Year.

Meanwhile, Andy Farrell says his World Cup squad remains wide open with 10 months to go after his side overcame the loss of Sexton in the warm-up to beat Australia 13-10 on Saturday thanks to Ross Byrne’s winning kick.

“I don’t think we’re ever going to get the clarity because there’s always going to be moving parts anyway,” he said.

“Knowing the people, knowing the personalities, knowing the character is very important for us.

“We’ve to embrace the fact that people are going to come here and be at their best – a lot better than what we’ve faced before.

“Australia had nothing to lose today, so they came here to get a big scalp in. That’s coming in spades in the next year and it’s going to be great for us, for our mentality, going into the World Cup.”