Jamison Gibson-Park has been ruled out of Ireland's final Autumn Nations Series Test against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

The scrum-half is struggling with a thigh injury, and he joins Johnny Sexton in missing the clash with the Pumas.

Gibson-Park's Leinster team-mate Luke McGrath has been called up as a replacement, as he gets the nod ahead of Connacht pair Kieran Marmion and Caolin Blade, as well as Ulster's John Cooney, who has been struggling with injury lately.

As expected, James Ryan has been named Ireland captain in the absence of Sexton.

Ryan assumed the captaincy responsibilities when Sexton was forced off during last weekend's win over the All Blacks, while he has also previously deputised for the veteran out-half.

Conor Murray and Joey Carbery are expected to start at half-back against Argentina. Andy Farrell is due to name his team on Friday, with some further changes expected.