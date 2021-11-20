Stuart Lancaster hasn’t been name-checked too often in the past week. Why would he, when this Sunday afternoon we are approaching the third leg of the November series and the provinces are underground?

With some justification, however, he could claim some credit for the corner Ireland have turned this month. His Leinster lads are leading the charge for their country. Men in green are playing like men in blue. In a system as small as ours those points are hardly unconnected.

Ireland’s current position is intriguing. Very good against Japan, outstanding against New Zealand, there was lots between both games suggesting the penny has dropped, and all in Camp Ireland appreciate its value.

Consider where they have come from. Andy Farrell was in the privileged position of riding out the last days of the Sheriff Joe Schmidt era on a free pass. Whatever happened in Japan he was the nailed-on successor. If the World Cup turned into a party he would sing along, and then continue with the same upbeat, albeit strict model; if it was a funeral he would change it up with intimate knowledge of what had stopped working. In high performance sport it doesn’t get any comfier than that.

Circumstances demanded the latter. Problem was Farrell caught the mood but forgot the detail. So Ireland loosened a few notches and dialled down the anal stuff. It was a more relaxed environment, more appealing to be a part of, but the performance was all ad lib. Whose Line is it Anyway became the party game Ireland were playing.

It looked awful. The defeats by Wales and France in the opening rounds of the Six Nations last season were utterly dispiriting. There was a sense that a strike play would have maybe one string to its bow, and even if that string hit the right note there was confusion about the next verse.

Leading to that point we were nine games into the Farrell era, with six wins. In the context of Irish rugby they were decent stats: losing in London (twice) and Paris is hardly a unique occurrence.

Rather the issue was with the apparent confusion surrounding the journey. It was like the management were all staring at Google Maps but getting different instructions on how to reach the destination. Given the length of time the head coach had to prepare for his new gig this was hard to fathom.

Read More

Then Paul O’Connell entered the building. At the time, we wrote that it was a risk for him to hitch his wagon to this train, for if it went over the side it could drag him down too. It was inconceivable he would get involved unless he could have a major influence. That extended to everyone having clarity about their roles. So Mike Catt defending his poor attack by highlighting the unreliability of John Fogarty’s breakdown, and Fogarty bemoaning that every breakdown was doomed to fail because neither Catt’s attack nor Simon Easterby’s defence were up to scratch, would have to stop. That Fogarty, with a PhD in scrummaging, had been given responsibility for the breakdown, when he was only cutting his teeth at Test level, is up there with the third secret of Fatima.

O’Connell is a hard worker, and an inspirational character. He is also very mindful of his public image. He would have joined the dots between the damage to his coaching career — up to then, nothing to write home about — and a loose-as-a goose Ireland set-up.

So not only did he tighten up the lineout but he emphasised the need to sync all the moving parts. You wonder why that needed emphasising but the evidence in the defeats by Wales and France said it did.

Against Wales, the pack had Andrew Porter at tighthead, Rob Herring at hooker, CJ Stander at number eight and Peter O’Mahony at six. All are now shifted to some extent. When Tadhg Furlong regained fitness Porter was able to move over to loosehead. Rónan Kellleher was installed as hooker. Caelan Doris and Jack Conan became starters. It is a different pack, turbo-charged compared to what went before.

Everything O’Connell, Catt and Easterby do in their own roles is facilitated by the go-forward generated from this unit. Their ability to settle trade disputes with strong-arm tactics is crucial. This in turn plays into the hands of Jamison Gibson-Park, the best scrumhalf in Ireland to complement dominant forwards. In fairness to Luke McGrath, Leinster’s other nine wouldn’t look out of place either.

Which brings us back to Lancaster. It’s no coincidence Ireland have started looking like Leinster. This is a source of upset in the other three provinces but everyone cheers up when they play with the skill and intensity we’re seeing now.

We had to laugh at suggestions Lancaster would be ideal to work with Farrell in this Ireland set-up. Why on earth would he want to do that? You’d imagine he’d be interested in the top job all right, but hardly as an assistant to the man who once was his assistant.

Moreover, it must stick in his craw that Farrell is now being lauded by the English media — the same lads who slaughtered Lancaster for England’s World Cup in 2015.

Farrell deserves credit for good selections — notwithstanding his devotion to some senior players — and creating an atmosphere in Camp Ireland where players would cheerfully queue around the block for access. But the best bits about this Ireland side have come from Lancaster’s Leinster.

He will understand this painful reality too: unless Leinster win the Heineken Champions Cup the coach will be seen to have lost his touch. Meantime, Andy Farrell is locked and loaded for RWC France 2023.

It didn’t look that way when the year started with two dismal defeats, but 2021 has been eventful in so many ways.

Sunday’s date with the Pumas is unlikely to change the mood.

Expand Close Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

ANDY FARRELL’S IRELAND RECORD

2020

Feb 1: Ireland 19 Scotland 12 Six Nations

Feb 8: Ireland 24 Wales 14 Six Nations

Feb 23: England 24 Ireland 12 Six Nations

Oct 24: Ireland 50 Italy 17 Six Nations

Oct 31: France 35 Ireland 7 Six Nations

Nov 14: Ireland 32 Wales 9 Autumn Nations Cup

Nov 21: England 18 Ireland 7 Autumn Nations Cup

Nov 29: Ireland 23 Georgia 10 Autumn Nations Cup

Dec 5: Ireland 31 Scotland 16 Autumn Nations Cup

2021

Feb 7: Wales 21 Ireland 16 Six Nations

Feb 14: Ireland 13 France 15 Six Nations

Feb 27: Italy 10 Ireland 48 Six Nations

Mar 14: Scotland 24 Ireland 27 Six Nations

Mar 20: Ireland 32 England 18 Six Nations

Jul 3: Ireland 39 Japan 31 Friendly

Jul 11: Ireland 71 USA 10 Friendly

Nov 7: Ireland 60 Japan 5 Friendly

Nov 14: Ireland 29 New Zealand 10 Friendly