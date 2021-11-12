Ireland v New Zealand: How the players rate ahead of Aviva showdown

Ireland

15 – Hugo Keenan

A Kiwi-style player in style and the way he approaches the game, Ireland’s full-back is secure under the high ball and a dangerous runner with ball in hand. 8

14 – Andrew Conway

Back in the team after falling out of favour this year, his work ethic and aerial ability is unquestioned and his confidence will be high after last week’s hat-trick. 7

13 – Garry Ringrose

Last week was closer to the Ringrose of old, but it’s been a while since he stamped his attacking authority on a game. Needs to find confidence in his passing game. 7

12 – Bundee Aki

Sets a physical tone for the team with and without the ball. Has been growing his passing game, while he rarely puts a foot wrong in contact. 8

11 – James Lowe

Offers Ireland a point of difference with the ball, but it’s his defence that will be scrutinised today against his home country. Positioning needs to be perfect. 6

10 – Johnny Sexton

Defying age with a series of stellar performances, his defence remains strong and his decision making and leadership is key to this team. 8

9 – Jamison Gibson-Park

A revelation last week, New Zealand’s mission will be to slow down his ball and make life more difficult. 7

1 – Andrew Porter

Potentially world class in this position having earned a Lions call up on the other side of the scrum. Brings power to everything he does. 8

2 – Ronan Kelleher

Dynamic in contact on both sides of the ball, the hooker’s physicality offers Ireland a new element to their play. However, his lineout is sometimes suspect. 8

3 – Tadhg Furlong

Still the world’s best all-round tighthead, the Wexford native has been outstanding since his return from injury earlier this year. 9

4 – Tadhg Beirne

Although Iain Henderson was initially selected, Beirne is a Lion in his own right. What he gives up in size, he brings in breakdown threat, pace and handling. 8

5 – James Ryan

Not the force that emerged in 2017/18, but there are signs that Ryan is maturing as a leader and getting back to his best. Tough, smart and industrious. 8

6 – Caelan Doris

A mobile, strong runner who has a smart rugby brain and an aggressive threat at the breakdown; Doris has hit the ground running at international level. A step up today. 8

7 - Josh van der Flier

Has gone to a new level since the 2019 World Cup, carrying with real force and improving his breakdown threat. All Blacks a real test. 8

8 – Jack Conan

The Lions brought Conan on to a higher plane, his carrying game in the wide channels and link play has been excellent 8.

Bench impact: Ireland have a lot of experience in reserve and if they’re ahead they have a lead they have the personnel in place to see it out. Dan Sheehan and Ryan Baird bring power. 7

Coach: Andy Farrell

Growing more comfortable in the role in his second season. Gameplan is coming together nicely and there is huge confidence on the back of a recent run of wins. 8

131/170

New Zealand

15 – Jordie Barrett

The younger Barrett brother is a world-class goalkicker, but there’s far more to his game than that. Physically strong, clever on the ball and a good kicker in open field. 8

14 – Will Jordan

The breakout star of the All Blacks’ season, Crusader Jordan is lightning quick and a smart footballer who will need to be watched closely. 8

13 – Rieko Iaone

Made his name as a winger against the Lions in 2017, Ioane is equally comfortable in midfield and brings all that threat to the outside centre position. 8

12 – Anton Lienert-Brown

Now the senior man in the pairing, Lienert-Brown is a hard-running, intelligent centre capable of mixing it defensively and opening up defences in attack. 9

11 – Sevu Reece

His off-pitch behaviour aside, Reece is a world-leading winger of enormous quality who can change the game at the flick of a switch. 9

10 – Beauden Barrett

Having a legitimate rival for the jersey has brought Barrett on even further. The complete footballer, his brother’s presence alleviates his goal-kicking issues. 9

9 – TJ Peranara

Aaron Smith’s deputy for many years, Peranara is a class act in his own right. Intelligent, quick and a leader, the scrum-half will give his side tempo. 8

1 – Joe Moody

If Furlong is the best No 3 in the business, Moody is the leader in the No 1 slot. Has the scrummaging and ball-playing ability in equal measure. 8

2 – Cody Taylor

Came in for Dane Coles during his injury issues and barely missed a beat. The quintessential All Black hooker, he’s got it all. 8

3 – Nepo Laulala

A powerful operator at set-piece and around the park, Laulala has hands to boot and can shift when given the opportunity. 8

4 - Brodie Retallick

One half of the best second-row partnership in the game, Retallick is that rare kind of footballing enforcer. Brutal in contact, brilliant in the loose. 9

5 – Sam Whitelock

The captain is a warrior, a set-piece expert with all the skills in the loose he is perhaps more understated than Retallick but equally as effective. 9

6 – Ethan Blackadder

One of the new kids on the block, Blackadder is the son of former All Black Todd and has many of the attributes that made his dad a force. 7

7 – Dalton Papali’i

The Auckland Blue is a dynamic, mobile back-row who has plenty of threat at the breakdown and skills to match. 8

8 – Ardie Savea

A class act in every facet of the game, Savea has captained the side recently. Perhaps lacks the height of a traditional No 8, but has all the skills. 9

Bench Impact: Mo’unga alone can change any game, but they’ve powerful forwards and excellent backs to come into the fray. Akira Ioane is a quality player. 9

Coach: Ian Foster

Since stepping out of Steve Hansen’s shadow the former assistant has slowly reshaped the team and increased the emphasis on their defensive aggression. 8

142/170