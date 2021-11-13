When Ronan O’Gara mentioned in the Irish Independent last week that the win over Japan gave him huge optimism for watching this Ireland team “going forward” it wasn’t immediately apparent what he meant.

You’d say he was talking about the future, wouldn’t you? At the same time you’d infer he was also keen to see what other pretty pictures they could paint with front foot rugby.

Well, with the Aviva full to the brim for rugby for the first time since February last year, and the sort of dull, mild day where rugby runs best, Ireland ran hard and often. They created difficult-to-defend attack shapes off their set piece.

Sometimes they ran direct to straighten things up and force New Zealand to commit numbers to defence. Never did they run up their own backsides in the mistaken notion that running is always good. Against the best in the world they got the balance right.

This was an absorbing Test match. Some games keep you on board by the sheer degree of effort from both sides. Others by the closeness of the tussle more than the quality. This was top notch, highly skilled and extraordinarily intense.

No one was faking an injury to steal a decision. No one was clocking off because they were low on juice, or pulling out of a challenge because it looked likely to invite a world of pain.

When, in the 79th minute, referee Luke Pearce blew to penalise New Zealand for not releasing under pressure at a tackle — that pressure was being applied by Tadhg Beirne — your attention was drawn immediately to what was happening off the pitch.

The panorama of circa 52,000 people on their feet, arms raised, giving it loads, was the sort of image that will stay with you forever. It might well be a picture to make a virologist pull the duvet over his or her head, but it was special all the same.

Read More

Deliverance is sweetest when it comes when the stakes are high. Yes, this is November in Dublin and not a World Cup tie somewhere else in the world where the loser goes home, but once the game starts that’s not a consideration.

It’s about what’s immediately in front of you and how little time you have to deal with it. In Test matches blinking is long enough to lose what you thought you had.

So let’s go back to a point in the drama when history had its hand up demanding your attention.

One of the truisms in engagement with the All Blacks extends a bit further than the standard: ‘you have to take your chances.’ On the end of that you could stick the message: ‘because they are almost certain to drive the point home on the next play.’

There are two things in rugby which are the equivalent of a sharp dig in the solar plexus. The first is the late drop goal from distance to snatch a game. The other is to spend what feels like a lifetime banging on the door, and the moment you pause for breath it flies open and your target flattens you in his escape.

There is a rhythm to this which is unmistakable. It plays to the Jaws soundtrack, gathering pace with each chance that goes south. In this case Ireland had moved lock, stock and barrel into the New Zealand half and set about creating chance after chance. Four times in the second quarter, with Ireland leading 5-3, they looked like getting either a five or seven point reward for their efforts.

Twice in succession, attacking into the Havelock Square end, they were hammering away close-in only to concede penalties. Then they lost the ball out wide in contact when at last it seemed a score was certain.

The ball squirted into touch off that play, and from the lineout Ireland came again, with a powerful drive off the back of a maul by Ronan Kelleher. That momentum was crucial, so one ruck and one well-chosen pass from the excellent Jamison Gibson-Park and finally the gap was wide enough to accommodate the broad frame of Tadhg Furlong.

Johnny Sexton was preparing for the conversion when Pearce was rewinding to check the legality of Kelleher’s involvement in the build-up. He had smuggled an extra bit of momentum into his journey and the try was chalked off.

At that stage Jaws was about to break the water surface. Within two minutes, Codie Taylor was celebrating his return from a yellow card to run in a handy try that had left Ireland’s defence at the tail of the lineout look, well, confused. So what should have been 12-3 to Ireland became 10-5 to the All Blacks.

Trains are derailed in moments like that. Ireland stayed right on track however. That consistency extended to a third decision to put a penalty to touch when points were on offer off the tee.

And from that James Ryan lost control of the ball in the air in an error that may well include the thrower and the lifters as well as the jumper. Whatever, the return from the policy in that first 40 minutes yielded one hit — the opening try, from James Lowe — and two misses.

The picture changed for good in the early days of the second half. The try from Kelleher was the perfect illustration of how the shape off a set piece can influence the close-in stuff that often follows.

Two perfectly timed plays out the back stretched New Zealand, and by the time the hooker was making his surge the black line hadn’t stitched itself back together.

If that rattled the Kiwis then the try from man of the match Caelen Doris forced them to one knee and taking account.

When you have Doris, Andrew Porter, Kelleher and Furlong in the same pack you’re able to gain the type of yardage O’Gara was talking about in his ‘go-forward’ point. There were times when that momentum was lost by having the ball stolen in contact, but it didn’t seem to deflate them.

Doris was magnificent. His cleaning of rucks is as valuable as his carrying and tackling. The value is best seen when you have athletes like Beirne to come off the bench. Put it all together and you spend more time going forward. Ronan O’Gara would be the first to confirm that’s how you want to play.