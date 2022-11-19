Ireland player ratings: Ringrose, Ryan and Doris shine in gruelling win over Australia

How Ireland rated in their Autumn Series victory over Australia.

Andy Farrell – 6

Will be delighted to get this game over the line though this was simply an arm-wrestle with precious little to recommend it. Ireland will learn and won.

Hugo Keenan – 6

Good clear up of an Aussie kick through into space but precious little with ball in hand and the aerial stuff was trickier than normal. One super touch finder.

Jimmy O'Brien – 6

Brought in for Baloucoune for Test number three and got an early run in which he looked dangerous. The left foot was in evidence and some foot work too.

Garry Ringrose – 7

His defensive work-rate was there from the off with some great reads but being choke tackled wasn’t a great look. Super catch and off-load there was always quality when it counted.

Stuart McCloskey – 5

His third straight Test, he was used to batter in the first half and made a few inroads in what followed but more input and skills on show were required.

Mack Hansen – 6

Getting to go against his native country, got the ball quite a bit early in the game but what a duel with Nawaqanitawase. Came to so close to an assist for Gibson-Park.

Jack Crowley – 6

Last-minute starter due to Sexton’s withdrawal, he looked comfortable enough but would have wanted a much better platform and really needed to have more influence but will learn.

Jamison Gibson-Park – 6

Lost a high ball in the opening play but then put in a super touch finder. Alert to tackle at Aussie lineout move and so unlucky not to get the try.

Andrew Porter – 6

Some big hits were put in during that first half plus there was a bit of a disagreement with White as the sides trooped off. Lots of tackling but there were sloppy moments.

Dan Sheehan – 5

A pretty quiet opening 40 in terms of what we are used to and was just stopped on the line. Good offload to Furlong but, again, found it difficult to impose himself.

Tadhg Furlong – 6

Put the boot to ball at one point and prior to that was particularly busy in defensive duties. As usual showed some neat footwork but used up his energy tackling.

Tadhg Beirne – 6

A typical turnover early in the game and snaffled a Wallaby lineout too, but hit White in the air. Started to get a bit sloppy and was this maybe a game too far?

James Ryan – 7

Busy as usual and helped win a key lineout turnover near the line. Physical and with a big workload with carries and tackles. Didn’t dominate but did enough when it mattered.

Peter O'Mahony – 5

An easy enough move to lead the side in Sexton’s absence, he made an important tackle on the narrow side but didn’t have the impact on the contest he would have liked.

Josh van der Flier – 6

Head-rolled twice in the opening half his time in that opening half involved tackling. A few carries but not what we expected. Still the red scrum cap was busy.

Caelan Doris – 7

Good pounce on White and some good driving runs out of his 22. Sloppy high tackle on Wright but won a turnover on Skelton. Big drive for Aki’s score.

Replacements: Rob Herring for Sheehan 71mins: Won final turnover 5, Cian Healy for Porter 71mins: Not pretty but got there 5, Finlay Bealham for Furlong 62mins: Difficult but job done 5, Joe McCarthy for Beirne 59mins: First cap and not easy 5, Jack Conan for O’Mahony 50mins: Took some lineouts 6, Craig Casey for Gibson-Park 62mins: An assist for Aki 6, Ross Byrne for Crowley 71mins: Huge credit for his kick 7, Bundee Aki for McCloskey 53mins: Back from his ban and a try 6.