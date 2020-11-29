| 7.3°C Dublin

Ireland player ratings: McCloskey and Burns best of bad bunch as Ireland stutter to Georgia win

Stuart McCloskey of Ireland is tackled by Akaki Tabutsadze, left, and Soso Matiashvili of Georgia during the Autumn Nations Cup match between Ireland and Georgia at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

How Ireland rated in their Autumn Nations Cup victory over Georgia at the Aviva Stadium.

Jacob Stockdale 5

Superb passes for Hugo Keenan’s try and Stuart McCloskey’s disallowed effort but caught out for Georgia’s superb solo score.

Hugo Keenan 6

Impressive in the air and back on the scoresheet after moving back out to the wing.

Chris Farrell 5

Lovely offload led to opening try and passed well. Carries often shut down by the robust visitors

Stuart McCloskey 7

Solid on first cap in more than two years and unfortunate to have try harshly chalked off.

Keith Earls 5

Threatened on a couple of occasions in early stages but quiet afternoon overall

Billy Burns 7

Try-scoring contribution and smart, accurate kicking on his full debut before being forced off with a knock.

Conor Murray 5

Back after two appearances from the bench but was well below his best.

Finlay Bealham 5

Looked uncomfortable in the loosehead position and conceded series of penalties after being handed rare start.

Rob Herring 6

Denied try by last-ditch defending and worked hard in the scrummaging dogfight.

Andrew Porter 6

Cleared rucks with force and solid in the scrum before being given a rest after 40 minutes.

Iain Henderson 6

Positive driving forward and offered physical presence on his first international start since February.

James Ryan 5

Stand-in skipper struggled to gain ground on carries but showed good handling to keep attacks alive.

Tadhg Beirne 6

One of a few culpable for Giorgi Kveseladze’s fine try. Worked impressively at the breakdown.

Will Connors 5

A forgettable afternoon for the flanker as he made little ground with the ball.

CJ Stander 5

Restored to the centre of the back row and almost forced a late try to add some much-needed gloss to a limp display. 6

Replacements 4

A lifeless, stuttering second-half performance was not helped by a series of changes disrupting the flow further.

Online Editors

