Ireland player ratings: McCloskey and Burns best of bad bunch as Ireland stutter to Georgia win

How Ireland rated in their Autumn Nations Cup victory over Georgia at the Aviva Stadium.
Jacob Stockdale 5
Superb passes for Hugo Keenan’s try and Stuart McCloskey’s disallowed effort but caught out for Georgia’s superb solo score.
Hugo Keenan 6
Impressive in the air and back on the scoresheet after moving back out to the wing.
Chris Farrell 5
Lovely offload led to opening try and passed well. Carries often shut down by the robust visitors
Stuart McCloskey 7
Solid on first cap in more than two years and unfortunate to have try harshly chalked off.
Keith Earls 5
Threatened on a couple of occasions in early stages but quiet afternoon overall
Ireland’s Billy Burns scores his try (Niall Carson/PA)
PA
Billy Burns 7
Try-scoring contribution and smart, accurate kicking on his full debut before being forced off with a knock.
Conor Murray 5
Back after two appearances from the bench but was well below his best.
Finlay Bealham 5
Looked uncomfortable in the loosehead position and conceded series of penalties after being handed rare start.
Rob Herring 6
Denied try by last-ditch defending and worked hard in the scrummaging dogfight.
Andrew Porter 6
Cleared rucks with force and solid in the scrum before being given a rest after 40 minutes.
Iain Henderson 6
Positive driving forward and offered physical presence on his first international start since February.
James Ryan 5
Stand-in skipper struggled to gain ground on carries but showed good handling to keep attacks alive.
Tadhg Beirne 6
One of a few culpable for Giorgi Kveseladze’s fine try. Worked impressively at the breakdown.
Will Connors 5
A forgettable afternoon for the flanker as he made little ground with the ball.
CJ Stander 5
Restored to the centre of the back row and almost forced a late try to add some much-needed gloss to a limp display. 6
Replacements 4
A lifeless, stuttering second-half performance was not helped by a series of changes disrupting the flow further.
Online Editors