Ireland player ratings: Lowe, Porter, Roux and Doris shine as Dragon put to sword

Ireland's James Lowe and team-mates celebrate after the Autumn Nations Cup win over Wales at the Aviva Stadium

How Ireland rated in their Autumn Nations Cup victory over Wales at the Aviva Stadium.

Hugo Keenan 6

Stockdale’s injury saw him shift to full-back and he was more involved after half-time. Coughed up a few penalties, but comfortable in possession.

Andrew Conway 6

A late addition, he was more involved than he had been in Paris but guilty of a couple of rash decisions in attack.

Chris Farrell 7

Enjoyed himself with ball in hand and part of a strong defensive effort. A good night’s work.

Robbie Henshaw 7

A strong performance, albeit with the odd sloppy moment. Ireland’s backline defence was good and Henshaw was at the forefront.

James Lowe 8

Made mistakes, but brought huge aggression and menace to Ireland’s attack and got under the opposition’s skin and capped his debut with a try.

Johnny Sexton 7

Playing well when he pulled his hamstring in first half and was replaced by Billy Burns who also went off.

Jamison Gibson-Park 7

Out-half injuries meant he got full 80 and he did enough to keep the jersey for Twickenham. A threat with the ball.

Cian Healy 6

Part of a dominant scrum and showed aggression in the loose, but guilty of some careless moments in possession.

Rónan Kelleher 7

A few throws went astray, but the Leinster youngster impressed with ball in hand; contributed to a strong scrum.

Andrew Porter 8

Absolutely dominant at scrum-time and a big presence around the pitch. Growing into the starting role.

Quinn Roux 8

Promoted late after Henderson cried off and made the most of the call-up. Try capped a powerful performance.

James Ryan 7

Took over the captaincy from Sexton and ran the lineout well. A few untidy moments, but overall strong.

Peter O’Mahony 7

Brought leadership, organisation and aggression to Ireland’s pack. Forceful in contact and a threat in defence.

Josh van der Flier 6

Worked hard as ever, but outshone by others around him. Decent, but probably not enough to keep the shirt.

Caelan Doris 8

Struggled in Paris, but this was an excellent response in probably his best Ireland performance to date.

Bench Impact 7

Billy Burns had a decent debut, with Conor Murray tidy in out-half cameo. Ed Byrne got over penalty concession to do well, as did Dave Heffernan. Tadhg Beirne was excellent.

Coach – Andy Farrell 7

Maintained home record and team reacted to changes and losing captain. Plenty to work on which, despite margin, is a decent night’s work.

