Ireland player ratings: Lowe, Porter, Roux and Doris shine as Dragon put to sword

How Ireland rated in their Autumn Nations Cup victory over Wales at the Aviva Stadium.
Hugo Keenan 6
Stockdale’s injury saw him shift to full-back and he was more involved after half-time. Coughed up a few penalties, but comfortable in possession.
Andrew Conway 6
A late addition, he was more involved than he had been in Paris but guilty of a couple of rash decisions in attack.
Chris Farrell 7
Enjoyed himself with ball in hand and part of a strong defensive effort. A good night’s work.
Robbie Henshaw 7
A strong performance, albeit with the odd sloppy moment. Ireland’s backline defence was good and Henshaw was at the forefront.
James Lowe 8
Made mistakes, but brought huge aggression and menace to Ireland’s attack and got under the opposition’s skin and capped his debut with a try.
Johnny Sexton 7
Playing well when he pulled his hamstring in first half and was replaced by Billy Burns who also went off.
Jamison Gibson-Park 7
Out-half injuries meant he got full 80 and he did enough to keep the jersey for Twickenham. A threat with the ball.
Cian Healy 6
Part of a dominant scrum and showed aggression in the loose, but guilty of some careless moments in possession.
Rónan Kelleher 7
A few throws went astray, but the Leinster youngster impressed with ball in hand; contributed to a strong scrum.
Andrew Porter 8
Absolutely dominant at scrum-time and a big presence around the pitch. Growing into the starting role.
Quinn Roux 8
Promoted late after Henderson cried off and made the most of the call-up. Try capped a powerful performance.
James Ryan 7
Took over the captaincy from Sexton and ran the lineout well. A few untidy moments, but overall strong.
Peter O’Mahony 7
Brought leadership, organisation and aggression to Ireland’s pack. Forceful in contact and a threat in defence.
Josh van der Flier 6
Worked hard as ever, but outshone by others around him. Decent, but probably not enough to keep the shirt.
Caelan Doris 8
Struggled in Paris, but this was an excellent response in probably his best Ireland performance to date.
Bench Impact 7
Billy Burns had a decent debut, with Conor Murray tidy in out-half cameo. Ed Byrne got over penalty concession to do well, as did Dave Heffernan. Tadhg Beirne was excellent.
Coach – Andy Farrell 7
Maintained home record and team reacted to changes and losing captain. Plenty to work on which, despite margin, is a decent night’s work.
Online Editors